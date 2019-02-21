Women's basketball: Indiana upsets No. 10 Iowa on last-second floater

Indiana halted No. 10 Iowa's recent surge on Thursday night, just days after the Hawkeyes performed their own upset magic in a win over No. 8 Maryland.

Bendu Yeaney dropped in a floater with three seconds left in the game to give Indiana the win, 75-73.

Yeaney drives and drops the floater! Timeout Hawkeyes with the Hoosiers leading, 75-73.



Ball will advance to Iowa's half of the court. pic.twitter.com/f4V0OhhRKN — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 22, 2019

The Hoosiers were able to stave off another dominant performance from Iowa's Megan Gustafson -- who tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds -- thanks to a pair of 20-plus-point games from Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise. Both were efficient, as Patberg had 21 points on 13 shots, while Wise scored 24 on 16 shots to go along with 12 rebounds.

Iowa came into the game having won five in a row and 12 of its previous 14 games. Indiana, meanwhile, had lost four games in a row, and was 3-9 in its last 12 games, before mounting comeback. In front of their home crowd, the Hoosiers got back into the game with a 58-percent mark from the field in the second half.

Iowa was a No. 3 seed in the NCAA's first top-16 projection, released Feb. 11.

The loss puts Iowa a full game behind Maryland in the Big Ten standings with just two regular season games left.