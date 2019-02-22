Women's college basketball: Butler rallies to upset No. 11 Marquette

MILWAUKEE – The Bulldogs pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history on Friday night by defeating #11 Marquette in the Al McGuire Center 61-57. Butler had four players reach a double figure scoring total to notch their 20th win of the season. Senior Tori Schickel led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds.



Butler outscored Marquette 18-8 in the fourth quarter to come up with the signature win. Whitney Jennings scored 13 points, Michelle Weaver ended the game with 12 and Kristen Spolyar would chip in with 11.

Butler handed out 19 assists on 24 made field goals in a game that featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes.



After the opening 10 minutes the two teams would head to the sideline tied up at 19-19. BU scored the first six points of the game, but Marquette would counter with long distance shooting to pull even. Marquette hit 5 3-point field goals in the first quarter, but Schickel and Spolyar would combine for 12 to keep Butler even.



A 6-0 Marquette scoring run in the second quarter would give the home team a 29-23 lead. Butler didn't flinch however as a Weaver 3-pointer from the corner would give BU a one-point edge at 30-29. The Golden Eagles would come back to score the final five points of the opening half to take a 34-30 lead into the half. Blockton hit a mid-range jumper and Hiedeman would hit a 3-pointer late, marking her only points of the first half.

Butler erased the halftime deficit and tied the game at 40-40 with four minutes to play in the third. Yet another scoring run from the home team would give the Golden Eagles the upper hand heading into the fourth 49-43.



Butler couldn't find points in the opening stages of the fourth quarter, but that would quickly change down the stretch. The 'Dawgs brought it back within four points at 51-47 and a 3-pointer from Spolyar would move the score to 51-50.

King scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter, but Butler's 9-0 scoring run would give BU a 54-51 lead with 4:06 to play.



Marquette wouldn't go down quietly as free throws would once again regain the lead for the home team. The biggest basket on the night would follow shortly after as Weaver hit a triple with 2:06 to play giving BU the 57-55 edge.

Marquette would get a steal and score from Lott to tie the game at 57-57 with less than a minute to play, but Schickel would answer after a Butler timeout to put Butler back on top. Jennings would get the ball and get to the line to ice the game. She recorded the final two points of the night at the free throw line.