NCAA DIII women's basketball bracket to be revealed Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

The 2019 Division III women's basketball championship bracket will be unveiled Monday, Feb. 25 right here on NCAA.com. The selection show is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Sixty-four schools are selected to the single-elimination DIII tournament. Forty-three auto bids will be handed out to conference champions (Pool A). The committee will then select one independent institution or a school that's a member of a conference that does not meet the requirements for automatic qualification (Pool B). The final 20 spots will be allocated to at-large selections (Pool C).

Sixteen four-team sites will host first- and second-round games on the opening Friday/Saturday. Sectional sites for the advancing 16 teams will be determined on March 3. The 2019 national semifinals and championship game will be played March 15-16 at the Cregger Center in Salem, Virginia. All three final site games will be live streamed on NCAA.com.

Amherst won last year's DIII women's basketball national championship, closing out a perfect 33-0 season with a victory over Bowdoin in Rochester, Minnesota. Bowdoin checks in at No. 1 in the latest WBCA coaches poll (Feb. 18), ahead of Thomas More, St. Thomas (MN) and Amherst.

