Women's basketball: Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer taking leave through Big Ten Tournament

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Assistant coach Timothy Eatman will take over head coaching duties of the Rutgers women's basketball program for head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who is expected to return to the sidelines following the Big Ten Tournament.

"As you can imagine this was not an easy decision, however, in consultation with my doctors, it is in my best interest to spend time to get healthy before returning to the day-to-day grind of coaching," said Stringer. "I would not be able to do this without the faith in my assistants Tim Eatman, Kelley Gibson and Nadine Domond to handle the program in my absence. I know our young ladies can finish the season strong playing Scarlet Knight basketball and I will rejoin the team as soon as I can. I would like to thank the many friends, fans and members of the Rutgers Athletics community that have sent me well wishes and I look forward to seeing you all soon."

Coach Eatman previously served as acting head coach for three games following the illness and passing of Stringer's mother, Thelma Stoner, in 2016.

Three more regular season contests are on the Rutgers women's basketball team's schedule including home contests with Wisconsin on Monday, Feb. 25 and Minnesota on Thursday, Feb. 28. The regular season closes on Sunday, Mar. 3 at Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the Big Ten and currently sit in third place in the league standings.