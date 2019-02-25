NCAA DIII women's basketball bracket revealed for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday the field of 64 teams for the 2019 championship.

Forty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. There is one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 1-2. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 8-9. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 15-16. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, hosted by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatica Qualification (43): Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hilbert College (22-5) American Rivers Conference Wartburg College (24-3) American Southwest Conference University of Texas at Dallas (24-4) Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport University (23-5) Centennial Conference Haverford College (21-6) City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College (18-9) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan University (24-3) Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont College (24-3) Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England University (20-8) Empire 8 Conference Hartwick College (22-4) Great Northeast Conference Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) (23-5) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania University (25-2) Landmark Conference Scranton (25-2) Liberty League Ithaca College (22-5) Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State University (19-8) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State University (18-9) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine University (25-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah College (26-1) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales University (25-2) Midwest Conference Ripon College (19-8) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) (26-1) New England Collegiate Conference New England College (19-9) New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts University (25-2) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Massachusetts Institute of Technology (21-7) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rutgers-Newark (16-12) North Atlantic Conference Husson University (19-8) North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw University (24-4) North Eastern Athletic Conference SUNY-Poly (23-5) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Wisconsin Lutheran College (26-1) Northwest Conference George Fox University (24-3) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll University (22-6) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Shenandoah University (22-6) Presidents' Athletic Conference Saint Vincent College (23-4) Skyline Conference U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (22-3) Southern Athletic Association Rhodes College (17-11) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Colleges (22-5) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran University (19-9) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville University (23-4) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY-New Paltz (23-4) University Athletic Association Washington University-St. Louis (23-4) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran College (22-6) USA South Athletic Conference Piedmont College (23-5) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-3) Pool B Berth (1):

Thomas More University (27-0) Pool C Berths (20):

Amherst College (23-3)

Baldwin Wallace University (19-7)

Bowdoin College (26-1)

University of Chicago (19-6)

Emory University (19-6)

Gettysburg College (22-5)

Hope College (23-4)

Johns Hopkins University (22-4)

Loras College (22-5)

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (25-3)

Middlebury College (19-7)

Mount Saint Mary College (New York) (22-5)

Oglethorpe University (22-6)

Rochester Institute of Technology (20-7)

Saint Joseph’s College (Maine) (27-1)

Smith College (21-6)

State University of New York at Geneseo (23-4)

Vassar College (21-6)

Wheaton College (Illinois) (22-5)

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (18-9)

The selection announcement and the full bracket are posted at ncaa.com.

