basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 27, 2019

Naismith Award announces 15 women's basketball coach of the year nominees

Andy Katz calls for a Notre Dame repeat as national champs in women's hoops

The Naismith Award announced the 15 nominees for the women's college basketball coach of the year on Wednesday.

The list includes eight-time winner Geno Auriemma, head coach at Connecticut, three-time winner Muffett McGraw, head coach at Notre Dame, and Kim Mulkey head coach of No. 1-ranked Baylor. Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer, also nominated, won the award last year.

WOMEN'S DPOY SEMIFINALISTS: Here are the 10 women's players up for the award

Name School Conference
Geno Auriemma UConn AAC
Lisa Bluder Iowa Big Ten
Amanda Butler Clemson ACC
Lisa Fortier Gonzaga WCC
Kelly Graves Oregon Pac-12
Carolyn Kieger Marquette Big East
Muffett McGraw Notre Dame ACC
Katie Meier Miami ACC
Wes Moore NC State ACC
Kim Mulkey Baylor Big 12
Lynne Roberts Utah Pac-12
Scott Rueck Oregon State Pac-12
Vic Schaefer Mississippi State SEC
Tara Vanderveer Stanford Pac-12
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC

 