Naismith Award announces 15 women's basketball coach of the year nominees

The Naismith Award announced the 15 nominees for the women's college basketball coach of the year on Wednesday.
The list includes eight-time winner Geno Auriemma, head coach at Connecticut, three-time winner Muffett McGraw, head coach at Notre Dame, and Kim Mulkey head coach of No. 1-ranked Baylor. Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer, also nominated, won the award last year.
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Geno Auriemma
|UConn
|AAC
|Lisa Bluder
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Amanda Butler
|Clemson
|ACC
|Lisa Fortier
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Kelly Graves
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Carolyn Kieger
|Marquette
|Big East
|Muffett McGraw
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|Katie Meier
|Miami
|ACC
|Wes Moore
|NC State
|ACC
|Kim Mulkey
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Lynne Roberts
|Utah
|Pac-12
|Scott Rueck
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|Vic Schaefer
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Tara Vanderveer
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Jeff Walz
|Louisville
|ACC