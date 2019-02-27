Women's basketball: Do conference tournament championships spark NCAA title runs?

Momentum is key during the NCAA tournament.

The right touch of confidence, or lack thereof, can be the difference between a team advancing with a clutch bucket or floundering as time runs out. It propelled Connecticut to a national championship in 2016, the Huskies’ fourth in a row. And two years later it sent Notre Dame on the path to its second title in program history.

But take a step back to the conference tournaments. Can UConn and Notre Dame's performance help us make a prediction for how far a team could advance in the NCAA tournament? The Huskies won the AAC tournament. Notre Dame lost in the ACC finals. Would knowing that have made you more likely to pick UConn to beat Oregon State in the Final Four? Would you have soured on the Fighting Irish enough to give Oregon the edge in a regional final?

Here’s how national champions have performed in their conference tournaments since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994:

Year School Conference Result 2018 Notre Dame Lost, ACC finals 2017 South Carolina Won SEC 2016 Connecticut Won AAC 2015 Connecticut Won AAC 2014 Connecticut Won AAC 2013 Connecticut Lost, Big East finals 2012 Baylor Won Big 12 2011 Texas A&M Lost, Big 12 finals 2010 Connecticut Won Big East 2009 Connecticut Won Big East 2008 Tennessee Won SEC 2007 Tennessee Lost, SEC semifinals 2006 Maryland Lost, ACC finals 2005 Baylor Won Big 12 2004 Connecticut Lost, Big East semifinals 2003 Connecticut Lost, Big East finals 2002 Connecticut Won Big East 2001 Notre Dame Lost, Big East finals 2000 Connecticut Won Big East 1999 Purdue Won Big Ten 1998 Tennessee Won SEC 1997 Tennessee Lost, SEC semifinals 1996 Tennessee Won SEC 1995 Connecticut Won Big East 1994 North Carolina Won ACC

That’s 16 national champions, from North Carolina in 1994 to South Carolina in 2017, out of the past 25 that have also won their conference tournaments.

And here are five takeaways you should leave with: