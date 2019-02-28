No. 3 Louisville's Asia Durr scores 47 points in record night as Cardinals rout No. 10 NC State

Asia Durr made sure her final home game would be in the record books.

The Louisville women's basketball star tied her career-high with 47 points, which is also a program record, and set the ACC record with 11 3-pointers as the No. 3 Cardinals routed No. 10 NC State, 92-62, Thursday night.

Durr scored 28 points in the half to tie the Wolfpack on her own as the Cardinals (26-2 overall, 13-2 ACC) jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead.

Going into the game, NC State was allowing an ACC-low 58.6 points per game. Louisville had 53 points at halftime and 75 points through three quarters.

☑️ Ties program single-game point record (47 PTS)

☑️ Ties program single-game field goals made (17 FG)

☑️ Sets program record for most 3👌 in a game (11 3FG)

☑️ Sets ACC record for most 3👌 in a game



And it's not over yet ...#NiteNite pic.twitter.com/dNswbTd382 — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) March 1, 2019

The senior Durr, who previously scored 47 points vs. Ohio State on Nov. 12, 2017, finished 17-for-27 shooting and left the game with 3:31 remaining to a standing ovation. Fellow senior Sam Fuehring also had a big night, posting a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Early in the game, Durr scored 22 points in the first quarter, when she made 8 of her 11 shots, including 6-for-8 on 3-pointers.

N.C. State 28

Asia Durr 28



The Louisville All-American scored as many points as N.C. State's entire team tonight in the 1st half.



The 3rd-ranked Cardinals lead the 10th-ranked Wolfpack, 53-28 at halftime in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/FRAExyJCD0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2019

Durr was 11-for-17 on 3-pointers, one shy of tying the NCAA record for most 3-pointers in a game. She also almost matched NC State (24-4, 11-4) in field goals, making 17 shots to the Wolfpack's 21.

Louisville has one more game before the ACC tournament, as the Cardinals play at Pitt at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Then, on Monday, the Cardinals will see where they rank as the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee reveals its Top 16 for the second time.

The Cardinals then have the ACC tournament, which starts March 6. The Selection Show follows on Monday, March 18.