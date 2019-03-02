March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament is almost here. Once again, 64 teams will be in the bracket and will compete for a national championship. You can find the women's basketball tournament selection show information below.

Last year, Notre Dame won its second NCAA title in thrilling fashion, beating UConn at the buzzer in the Women's Final Four and then Mississippi State in the buzzer to win the title.

2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18. ESPN will televise the show.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

After the selection show on Monday, March 18, play begins with the First Round on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. First and Second Round games will be played a campus sites. Regionals are at Albany, N.Y., Chicago, Greensboro, N.C., and Portland, Ore.

ROUND DATES SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 18 N/A N/A First Round

(Round of 64) Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23 Campus sites Campus sites Second Round

(Round of 32) Sunday, March 24

Monday, March 25 Campus sites Campus sites Albany Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 29

Sunday, March 31 Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center Chicago Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 30

Monday, April 1 Chicago Wintrust Arena Greensboro Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 30

Monday, April 1 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Portland Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 29

Sunday, March 31 Portland, Ore. Moda Center Women's Final Four

National Championship Friday, April 5

Sunday, April 7 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena

