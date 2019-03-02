basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 2, 2019

2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, time, TV channel

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament is almost here. Once again, 64 teams will be in the bracket and will compete for a national championship. You can find the women's basketball tournament selection show information below.

Last year, Notre Dame won its second NCAA title in thrilling fashion, beating UConn at the buzzer in the Women's Final Four and then Mississippi State in the buzzer to win the title.

2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18. ESPN will televise the show.

MORE: 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament interactive bracket | 2018 final bracket

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

After the selection show on Monday, March 18, play begins with the First Round on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. First and Second Round games will be played a campus sites. Regionals are at Albany, N.Y., Chicago, Greensboro, N.C., and Portland, Ore.

ROUND DATES SITE VENUE
Selection Show Monday, March 18 N/A N/A
First Round
(Round of 64)		 Friday, March 22
Saturday, March 23		 Campus sites Campus sites
Second Round
(Round of 32)		 Sunday, March 24
Monday, March 25		 Campus sites Campus sites
Albany Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)		 Friday, March 29
Sunday, March 31		 Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center
Chicago Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)		 Saturday, March 30
Monday, April 1		 Chicago Wintrust Arena
Greensboro Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)		 Saturday, March 30
Monday, April 1		 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum
Portland Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)		 Friday, March 29
Sunday, March 31		 Portland, Ore. Moda Center
Women's Final Four
National Championship		 Friday, April 5
Sunday, April 7		 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena

MORE: Women's college basketball scores

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Notre Dame 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 UConn 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 UConn 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 UConn 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 UConn 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Col.
2011 Texas A&M 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 UConn 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 UConn 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 UConn 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 UConn 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 UConn 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 UConn 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 UConn 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.