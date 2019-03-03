UConn duo, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu headline 2019 women’s basketball Naismith Trophy semifinalists

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The list of possible 2019 women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy winners has been trimmed to 10.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday that California center/forward Kristine Anigwe, Baylor center Kalani Brown, UConn forward Napheesa Collier, Louisville guard Asia Durr, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale, UConn guard Katie Lou Samuelson and Stanford forward Alanna Smith will all receive further consideration for the award. UConn is the only school with two players left.

Five schools — California, Iowa, Louisville, Mississippi State and Oregon — among the nine represented could claim their first Naismith Trophy in program history. Notre Dame is looking for its second. Baylor or Stanford could claim their third. And UConn is on another level with its sights set on an 11th.

Ionescu, who averages 19.5 points, 8.2 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, is the only junior on the list. Gustafson leads the nation with 27.4 points per game and grabs 13.3 rebounds per contest. Anigwe is first in the country with 15.9 rebounds per game.

The four finalists for the award will be announced March 22. The winner will be announced April 6.