Women's basketball: Cal's Kristine Anigwe posts 30th straight double-double with rare 30-30 game

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

Cal senior Kristine Anigwe did something Sunday that hasn't been done in 17 years.

In a Pac-12 regular season finale against Washington State, Anigwe notched an astonishing 32 points and 30 assists to elevate the Bears past Washington State 80-58.

Anigwe is the first DI women's basketball player to post a 30-30 game since UMass' Jennifer Butler (2002). Anigwe's performance marked her 30th consecutive double-double, a Pac-12 record. She also tied the Pac-12 record for rebounds in a single game and currently leads the nation at 15.9 per game.

Her double-double streak of 30 now ranks fourth all-time in DI history.

On Sunday, the senior scored 11 more points than any other player on the floor and outrebounded the entire Cougars team by herself, 30-22. She pulled down an even 10 rebounds each on offense and defense.

Her performance against the Cougars adds to her already impressive basketball resume, marking her fifth 30-point performance this year. A three-time All-Pac 12 team member, Anigwe will be chasing a fourth honor later this year.

𝟯𝟬 for 𝟯𝟬 for 𝟯𝟬 @KristineAnigwe finishes with 30 points and 30 rebounds in her 30th consecutive double-double!



The nation’s rebound leader ties the #Pac12WBB single-game rebounding record in her last regular season game pic.twitter.com/6mscKikvGh — Cal Basketball (@CalWBBall) March 3, 2019

Anigwe and her California team are currently ranked outside the AP rankings but sitting in 39th on the RPI list. The Bears rank seventh in the Pac-12, but a few more performances like this from Anigwe and Cal could be a sleeper team to watch later this month.

