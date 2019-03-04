Women's basketball rankings: Baylor still unanimous No. 1 in AP poll as conference tournaments approach

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

NEW YORK — Baylor remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Lady Bears, who have been atop the rankings for six weeks, received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Lady Bears have the longest winning streak in the country, 19 games, and close out the regular season Monday night at West Virginia.

UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State follow Baylor. All four teams are done with the regular season and start their conference tournaments later this week. Oregon, Stanford and Maryland remained Nos. 6, 7 and 8 as the first eight teams in the poll are unchanged.

North Carolina State moved up a spot to ninth and Iowa two spots to 10th.

Here are some other tidbits from the AP Top 25 this week:

MOVING MIDDLE: It was a rough week for teams in the middle of the poll. Iowa and Gonzaga were the only two schools ranked from ninth to 18th that didn’t lose a game this week. The Zags moved up two spots to 14th. Marquette made the biggest fall, dropping four places to 17th.

AT STAKE: With the Power Five tournaments getting going this week, it will be the final chance for teams to convince the selection committee that they deserve a coveted top seed in the NCAA tournament. The top four seed lines will host the opening two rounds of the tournament. The NCAA will reveal its current top 16 teams Monday night.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 Baylor (28) 27-1 700 1 2 Connecticut 27-2 663 2 3 Louisville 27-2 638 3 4 Notre Dame 27-3 625 4 5 Mississippi State 27-2 580 5 6 Oregon 27-3 567 6 7 Stanford 25-4 518 7 8 Maryland 26-3 508 8 9 North Carolina State 25-4 442 10 10 Iowa 23-6 431 12 11 Oregon State 24-6 428 9 12 South Carolina 21-8 348 14 13 Kentucky 24-6 326 11 14 Gonzaga 27-3 320 16 15 Texas A&M 23-6 307 19 16 Miami 24-7 289 15 17 Marquette 24-6 268 13 18 Syracuse 22-7 239 17 19 Iowa State 22-7 235 20 20 Arizona State 19-9 151 21 21 Texas 21-8 119 18 22 Florida State 22-7 82 22 22 Drake 23-5 82 23 24 Rice 24-3 75 24 25 UCLA 19-11 62 25

