NCAA women's basketball bids: Auto-qualifiers for the 2019 tournament

It’s finally March.

The season for the best basketball of the year.

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is right around the corner. You can watch it at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, on ESPN. That's when dreams will be made. But before then 32 teams will clinch their spots in the 64-team tournament by winning their conference tournaments.

Here’s a roundup of every conference tournament champion and how you can watch each remaining final:

American East Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Friday, March 15; 5 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

American Athletic Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Monday, March 11; 7 p.m. (EST); ESPN2

Atlantic 10 Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Atlantic Coast Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPN2

Atlantic Sun Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m.; ESPN+

Big 12 Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Monday, March 11; 9 p.m. (EST); FS1

Big East Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Tuesday, March 12; 8 p.m. (EST); FS1

Big Sky Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Friday, March 15; 2 p.m. (EST); Eleven Sports

Big South Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Big Ten Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 6 p.m. (EST); ESPN2

Big West Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 6:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Colonial Athletic Association

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 1 p.m. (EST); CBSi, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia and SNY

Conference USA

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5:30 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports

Horizon League

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Tuesday, March 12; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Ivy League

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Monday, March 11; 2:30 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Mid-American Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 11 a.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Missouri Valley Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Mountain West Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Wednesday, March 13; 10 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Northeast Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Ohio Valley Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 9; 3 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Pac-12 Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 8 p.m. (EST); ESPN/ESPN2

Patriot League

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 12 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Southeastern Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPN2

Southern Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 10; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Southland Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 2:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Summit League

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Tuesday, March 12; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Sun Belt Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

West Coast Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Tuesday, March 12; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Western Athletic Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5 p.m. (EST); ESPN3