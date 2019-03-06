Here are the toughest tests for the two remaining undefeated Division II women's basketball teams

The 2018-19 DII women's basketball season ended with two undefeated teams. Both Drury and UC San Diego enter the postseason on a quest for perfection.

With the conference tournaments ready to begin, let's take a look at the roads each team will have to travel to finish the season perfect.

No. 1 Drury (28-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 23, 76-43 over No. 24 Lindenwood; Jan. 12, 69-66 over No. 18 Lewis; Jan. 26, 77-50 over Southern Indiana; 72-66 over Truman

The polls have spoken, this group is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVfL7i8RVT — Drury Lady Panthers (@DULadyPanthers) January 17, 2019

The Panthers completed its perfect regular season in dominating fashion, downing William Jewell 91-34. Next up is the GLVC tournament starting Mar. 7 and concluding Mar. 10 before an all-but-certain NCAA DII tournament selection.

GLVC TOURNAMENT Mar. 8 McKendree 7 p.m. ET Mar. 9 Semifinals 9:30 p.m. ET Mar. 10 Finals 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 UC San Diego (27-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 10, 76-64 over Hawaii Pacific; Feb. 7, 101-72 over Cal Poly Pomona

The Tritons opened up the California Collegiate Athletic Association in dominating fashion, defeating San Francisco State by 51 points. Mikayla Williams, who led the conference in scoring, set the tone with a double-double. UC San Diego has had little trouble in conference the past few seasons and looks to enter the NCAA tournament on the heels of an undefeated run.

CCAA Tournament Mar. 5 San Francisco State 87-36 Mar. 8 Cal State San Marcos 3:05 p.m. ET March 9 Finals TBA

