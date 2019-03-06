After her 30-30 performance, Cal's Kristine Anigwe leads this week's Starting Five

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The NCAA.com Starting Five honors a starting lineup of players from around the country who enjoyed standout performances for that week. Here’s the starters for the week of Feb. 27-March 5.

Kristine Anigwe, California

Playing her final regular season game in an already record-setting career, California senior Kristine Anigwe tied the Pac-12 single-game rebounding record and became the first Division I player since 2002 to have 30 points and 30 rebounds in the same game when she finished with 32 points and 30 rebounds as Cal beat Washington State, 80-58 on Sunday. Anigwe’s rebound total was eight more boards than the entire Cougars team.

Anigwe is the first player in Division I college women's basketball with a 30-point, 30-rebound performance since UMass' Jennifer Butler recorded the 30-30 game feat on Dec. 28, 2002. Her dominant outing also marked her 30th consecutive double-double, setting a new conference record and moving her into sole possession of the fourth-longest double-double streak in Division I women's basketball history.

Cal started the week by beating Washington 71-65 on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle as Anigwe led the Bears with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anigwe leads the nation in rebounding at 16.4 rebounds per game, nearly three rebounds ahead of any other player in Division I basketball this season, men's or women's. Anigwe's production has only increased in Pac-12 play, averaging 18.1 rebounds per game in conference play. Her 11.9 defensive rebounds per game in Pac-12 play surpass the total rebounding numbers of any other player in the conference this season.

Anigwe's 476 total rebounds this season are currently the third-highest single-season total in conference history and she is on pace for the highest rebounds per game average ever by a Pac-12 player. In addition to her dominance on the boards, Anigwe is averaging 1.8 blocked shots and 1.0 steals per game in Pac-12 this season and is one blocked shot away from matching Cal's career record. Anigwe ranks second in the conference and sixth in the nation in scoring at 23.1 points per game this season.

Winners of four straight games, the Golden Bears, 18-11 overall and 9-9 in the Pac-12, will tip off play in the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, squaring off against 10-seed Washington State.

Brittany Martin, Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac senior Brittany Martin enjoyed the best two-game stretch of her career over the weekend as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season champion Bobcats completed the second-straight unbeaten regular season in conference play and have now won 49 MAAC contests in a row.

Martin scored a career-high 20 points in a Feb. 28 win over Manhattan, 59-42. The senior nearly matched that effort two days later when she tallied 18 points in a dominant 67-38 win over Siena.

The Sicklerville, N.J. native shot 14-for-23 (61%) from the field and 7-for-10 (70%) from three-point range to wrap up the best regular season of her career. She finishes the regular season averaging over eight points per game and set career-highs in points, minutes, field goals, three-point field goals, free throws, rebounds, and steals.

Martin and the Bobcats, 23-6 overall and 18-0 in the MAAC, will now head to the 2019 MAAC Tournament at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. Quinnipiac, the No. 1 seed for the fifth-straight season, will play its first game of the tournament in the quarterfinal round on Friday, March 8.

Jordan Moore, TCU

TCU senior center Jordan Moore posted a pair of 20-point-plus games and averaged a double-double while leading the Horned Frogs to a pair of road victories last week over Kansas and Oklahoma, before dropping its regular season finale against Texas on Tuesday.

Moore opened the week by tying her career high with 28 points in a 76-66 victory at Kansas on Feb. 27, in addition to grabbing nine rebounds and adding three blocks.

The Round Rock, Texas, native followed that up with her 10th double-double of the season and seventh in the last 12 games in the Frogs’ 76-63 triumph at Oklahoma on Saturday, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds, a career-high five assists, two blocks and a steal. The win was the first in TCU history in Norman where it was previously 0-14.

Moore added 15 points and eight rebounds in TCU’s 62-48 setback at home against Texas on March 5. It was also the fifth consecutive game in which she scored at least 15 points.

With 839 career boards, Moore has now moved into second on TCU's career rebounding list. In the wins over Kansas and Oklahoma she averaged 25.5 points on 69.0 percent shooting (20-for-29) as well as 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Moore has now scored 20+ points in 12 games this season, including nine times in Big 12 Conference play, and is the only player in conference ranked among the top-five in the Big 12 in scoring (5th, 16.7), rebounding (5th, 8.3), field-goal percentage (2nd, .601) and blocks (2nd, 70).

TCU, 20-9 overall and 10-8 in Big 12 play, will have a rematch with Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, March 9.

Gia Pack, New Mexico State

Gia Pack of New Mexico State averaged nearly a triple-double on the week as the Aggies clinched their fifth-straight Western Athletic Conference regular season title.

In a come-from-behind 68-61 win against Kansas City on Feb. 28, Peck scored 18 points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists, including eight points in the final quarter to secure the win. It was the fifth double-double of the year for the junior guard.

On Saturday, she finished one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 16 points, bring down 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists in a 77-54 win over visiting Chicago State. With the victory, New Mexico State extended its winning streak to 13 games, the fourth-longest winning streak in program history. This was the Aggies 22nd-consecutive WAC home win.

In league play, Peck now ranks in the top 10 in points (16.2), rebounds (6.9) and assists (4.2) per game.

New Mexico State, 22-6 overall and 14-1 in the WAC, will close out the regular season this Saturday at California Baptist.

Jade Phillips, Charlotte

Charlotte redshirt junior Jade Phillips filled the box score in Saturday's 62-53 victory at FIU as she set career highs with 32 points and 15 rebounds for her team-leading fifth double-double of the campaign, and second in league action.

She nearly reached the double-double by halftime, entering the break with 10 points and nine boards. As the go-to option offensively, she established more career bests with 14 field goals made and 24 field goals attempted, connecting at a 58.3 percent clip.

The Syracuse University transfer netted the final eight points of the second quarter, while also scoring nine-in-a-row, and 12 overall, during a game-changing 16-2 run to open the second half. Ten of her 15 caroms came on the defensive glass, as the Niners hauled in 57 total and held a plus-29 margin against FIU. She reached double-figure boards for the fifth time and double-digit defensive for the third time but the first against a league opponent. She is the only 49ers player with double-digit defensive boards, this year.

Charlotte, 16-11 overall and 8-7 in Conference USA play, will close out the regular-season this Thursday, March 7 as they play host to Southern Miss.