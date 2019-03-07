DII women's basketball: Bracket to be revealed Sunday, March 10

The 64-team DII women's basketball championship bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, here on NCAA.com. The No. 1 seeds from each region will be announced within an hour from the start of the selection show on both the NCAA DII Twitter and Facebook page. The NCAA DII women's tournament begins March 15 with the start of regional tournaments.
The 64 teams are broken down into eight regions, with eight teams each. Twenty-four conference champions will earn an automatic qualifying bid into the bracket while the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Committee will select the remaining 40 at-large bids. For the past three weeks, the committee has released Regional Rankings, listing the top 10 teams per region.
The eight regions are made up of the 24 DII women's basketball conferences plus six Independent teams. The breakdown per region is as follows:
|REGION
|CONFERENCES
|Atlantic
|CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
|Central
|GAC, MIAA, NSIC
|East
|CACC, ECC, NE10
|Midwest
|GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
|South
|GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
|South Central
|Heartland, LSC, RMAC
|Southeast
|CC, PBC, SAC
|West
|CCAA, GNAC, PacWest
The DII women's basketball championship commences on Friday, Mar. 15. The No. 1 seed from each region will play the host through the regional tournament. The Elite Eight then moves to Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will be played from Mar. 26-29.
|EVENT
|DATE
|TIME
|Selection show
|Sun., Mar. 10
|10:00 p.m. ET
|Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3)
|Mar. 15-18
|TBD
|Elite Eight
|Mar. 26
|Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. ET
|Semifinals
|Mar. 27
|6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET
|Championship game
|Mar. 29
|7:00 p.m. ET
This marks the 38th official DII women's basketball season. Central Missouri captured its first national championship since 1984 last season. The Jennies defeated reigning national champion Ashland 66-52, snapping the Eagles historic 73-game winning streak. A championship history is listed below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.
|2013
|Ashland (38-1)
|Sue Ramsey
|71-56
|Dowling
|San Antonio
|2012
|Shaw (29-6)
|Jacques Curtis
|88-82
|Ashland
|San Antonio
|2011
|Clayton State (35-1)
|Dennis Cox
|69-50
|Michigan Tech
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2010
|Emporia State (30-5)
|Brandon Schneider
|65-53
|Fort Lewis
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2009
|Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2)
|Pam Gohl
|103-94
|Franklin Pierce
|San Antonio
|2008
|Northern Kentucky (28-8)
|Nancy Winstel
|63-58
|South Dakota
|Kearney, Neb.
|2007
|Southern Connecticut State (34-2)
|Joe Frager
|61-45
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Kearney, Neb.
|2006
|Grand Valley State (33-3)
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|58-52
|American International
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2005
|Washburn (35-2)
|Ron McHenry
|70-53
|Seattle Pacific
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2004
|California (PA) (35-1)
|Darcie Vincent
|75-72
|Drury
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2003
|South Dakota State (32-3)
|Aaron Johnston
|65-50
|Northern Kentucky
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2002
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-4)
|Paul Thomas
|74-62
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|Rochester, Minn.
|2001
|Cal Poly Pomona (27-3)
|Paul Thomas
|87-80 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Rochester, Minn.
|2000
|Northern Kentucky (32-2)
|Nancy Winstel
|71-62 (ot)
|North Dakota State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1999
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|80-63
|Arkansas Tech
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1998
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|92-76
|Emporia State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1997
|North Dakota (28-4)
|Gene Roebuck
|94-78
|Southern Indiana
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1996
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|104-78
|Shippensburg
|Fargo, N.D.
|1995
|North Dakota State (32-0)
|Amy Ruley
|98-85
|Portland State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1994
|North Dakota State (27-5)
|Amy Ruley
|89-56
|Cal State San B'dino
|Fargo, N.D.
|1993
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|95-63
|Delta State
|Waltham, Mass.
|1992
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|65-63
|North Dakota State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1991
|North Dakota State (31-2)
|Amy Ruley
|81-74
|Southeast Missouri State
|Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|1990
|Delta State (32-1)
|Lloyd Clark
|77-43
|Bentley
|Pomona, Calif.
|1989
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|88-58
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cleveland, Miss.
|1988
|Hampton (33-1)
|James Sweat
|65-48
|West Texas A&M
|Fargo, N.D.
|1987
|New Haven (29-2)
|Jan Rossman
|77-75
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Cal Poly Pomona (30-3)
|Darlene May
|70-63
|North Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Cal Poly Pomona (26-7)
|Darlene May
|80-69
|Central Missouri
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (27-5)
|Jorja Hoehn
|80-73
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Virginia Union (27-2)
|Louis Hearn
|73-60
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|Cal Poly Pomona (29-7)
|Darlene May
|93-74
|Tuskegee
|Springfield, Mass.