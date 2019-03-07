basketball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 7, 2019

DII women's basketball: Bracket to be revealed Sunday, March 10

Central Missouri upsets Ashland, 66-52

The 64-team DII women's basketball championship bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, here on NCAA.com. The No. 1 seeds from each region will be announced within an hour from the start of the selection show on both the NCAA DII Twitter and Facebook page. The NCAA DII women's tournament begins March 15 with the start of regional tournaments.

The 64 teams are broken down into eight regions, with eight teams each. Twenty-four conference champions will earn an automatic qualifying bid into the bracket while the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Committee will select the remaining 40 at-large bids. For the past three weeks, the committee has released Regional Rankings, listing the top 10 teams per region.

The eight regions are made up of the 24 DII women's basketball conferences plus six Independent teams. The breakdown per region is as follows:

REGION CONFERENCES
Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC
East CACC, ECC, NE10
Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC
Southeast CC, PBC, SAC
West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

The DII women's basketball championship commences on Friday, Mar. 15. The No. 1 seed from each region will play the host through the regional tournament. The Elite Eight then moves to Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will be played from Mar. 26-29.

EVENT DATE TIME
Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:00 p.m. ET
Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 15-18 TBD
Elite Eight Mar. 26 Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. ET
Semifinals Mar. 27 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET
Championship game Mar. 29 7:00 p.m. ET

This marks the 38th official DII women's basketball season. Central Missouri captured its first national championship since 1984 last season. The Jennies defeated reigning national champion Ashland 66-52, snapping the Eagles historic 73-game winning streak. A championship history is listed below. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.
