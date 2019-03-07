DII women's basketball: Bracket to be revealed Sunday, March 10

The 64-team DII women's basketball championship bracket will be announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, here on NCAA.com. The No. 1 seeds from each region will be announced within an hour from the start of the selection show on both the NCAA DII Twitter and Facebook page. The NCAA DII women's tournament begins March 15 with the start of regional tournaments.

The 64 teams are broken down into eight regions, with eight teams each. Twenty-four conference champions will earn an automatic qualifying bid into the bracket while the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Committee will select the remaining 40 at-large bids. For the past three weeks, the committee has released Regional Rankings, listing the top 10 teams per region.

The eight regions are made up of the 24 DII women's basketball conferences plus six Independent teams. The breakdown per region is as follows:

REGION CONFERENCES Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3) South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

The DII women's basketball championship commences on Friday, Mar. 15. The No. 1 seed from each region will play the host through the regional tournament. The Elite Eight then moves to Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will be played from Mar. 26-29.

EVENT DATE TIME Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:00 p.m. ET Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 15-18 TBD Elite Eight Mar. 26 Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. ET Semifinals Mar. 27 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET Championship game Mar. 29 7:00 p.m. ET

This marks the 38th official DII women's basketball season. Central Missouri captured its first national championship since 1984 last season. The Jennies defeated reigning national champion Ashland 66-52, snapping the Eagles historic 73-game winning streak. A championship history is listed below.