NCAA.com | March 10, 2019

DII women's basketball bracket revealed for 2019 championship

DII Women's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 15, 16 and 18. The South Central region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 15, 16 and 19, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio, March 26, 27 and 29. Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE TEAM

California Collegiate Athletic Association

UC San Diego

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

Thomas Jefferson University

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Virginia Union

Conference Carolinas

Emmanuel (Georgia)

East Coast Conference

New York Institute of Technology

Great American Conference

Southwestern Oklahoma State

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Ashland

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Drury

Great Midwest Athletic Conference

Walsh

Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Northwest Nazarene

Gulf South Conference

Lubbock Christian

Lone Star Conference

West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association

Fort Hays

Mountain East Conference

Glenville State

Northeast-10 Conference

Le Moyne

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference

Hawaii Pacific

Peach Belt Conference

North Georgia

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Indiana (Pennsylvania)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Colorado Mesa

South Atlantic Conference

Anderson (South Carolina)

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Lane

Sunshine State Conference

Florida Southern

 

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alaska Anchorage
Angelo State
Azusa Pacific
Barton
Bentley
Bowie State
Cal Poly Pomona
California University of Pennsylvania
Carson-Newman
Central Missouri
Charleston (West Virginia)
Clayton State
Dominican (California)
Eastern New Mexico
Eckerd
Edinboro
Emporia State
Grand Valley State
Humboldt State
Kentucky Wesleyan
Lander
Lewis
Lindenwood (Missouri)
MSU Moorhead
Northern Michigan
Nova Southeastern
Pittsburg State
Saint Anselm
St. Thomas Aquinas
Stonehill
Tampa
Tarleton State
Texas A&M Commerce
Truman
Union (Tennessee)
University of the Sciences
West Florida
West Liberty
Westminster (Utah)
Wingate

