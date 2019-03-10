DII women's basketball bracket revealed for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 15, 16 and 18. The South Central region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 15, 16 and 19, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio, March 26, 27 and 29. Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
|CONFERENCE
|TEAM
|
California Collegiate Athletic Association
|
UC San Diego
|
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|
Thomas Jefferson University
|
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|
Virginia Union
|
Conference Carolinas
|
Emmanuel (Georgia)
|
East Coast Conference
|
New York Institute of Technology
|
Great American Conference
|
Southwestern Oklahoma State
|
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Ashland
|
Great Lakes Valley Conference
|
Drury
|
Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|
Walsh
|
Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|
Northwest Nazarene
|
Gulf South Conference
|
Lubbock Christian
|
Lone Star Conference
|
West Texas A&M
|
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|
Fort Hays
|
Mountain East Conference
|
Glenville State
|
Northeast-10 Conference
|
Le Moyne
|
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|
Minnesota Duluth
|
Pacific West Conference
|
Hawaii Pacific
|
Peach Belt Conference
|
North Georgia
|
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|
Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|
Colorado Mesa
|
South Atlantic Conference
|
Anderson (South Carolina)
|
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Lane
|
Sunshine State Conference
|
Florida Southern
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
Alaska Anchorage
Angelo State
Azusa Pacific
Barton
Bentley
Bowie State
Cal Poly Pomona
California University of Pennsylvania
Carson-Newman
Central Missouri
Charleston (West Virginia)
Clayton State
Dominican (California)
Eastern New Mexico
Eckerd
Edinboro
Emporia State
Grand Valley State
Humboldt State
Kentucky Wesleyan
Lander
Lewis
Lindenwood (Missouri)
MSU Moorhead
Northern Michigan
Nova Southeastern
Pittsburg State
Saint Anselm
St. Thomas Aquinas
Stonehill
Tampa
Tarleton State
Texas A&M Commerce
Truman
Union (Tennessee)
University of the Sciences
West Florida
West Liberty
Westminster (Utah)
Wingate
Atlantic | Central |East | Midwest | South Central | South | Southeast | West
