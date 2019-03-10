DII women's basketball bracket revealed for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 40 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 15, 16 and 18. The South Central region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 15, 16 and 19, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio, March 26, 27 and 29. Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE TEAM California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Thomas Jefferson University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Virginia Union Conference Carolinas Emmanuel (Georgia) East Coast Conference New York Institute of Technology Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ashland Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Northwest Nazarene Gulf South Conference Lubbock Christian Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Fort Hays Mountain East Conference Glenville State Northeast-10 Conference Le Moyne Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota Duluth Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pacific Peach Belt Conference North Georgia Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa South Atlantic Conference Anderson (South Carolina) Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Lane Sunshine State Conference Florida Southern

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

Alaska Anchorage

Angelo State

Azusa Pacific

Barton

Bentley

Bowie State

Cal Poly Pomona

California University of Pennsylvania

Carson-Newman

Central Missouri

Charleston (West Virginia)

Clayton State

Dominican (California)

Eastern New Mexico

Eckerd

Edinboro

Emporia State

Grand Valley State

Humboldt State

Kentucky Wesleyan

Lander

Lewis

Lindenwood (Missouri)

MSU Moorhead

Northern Michigan

Nova Southeastern

Pittsburg State

Saint Anselm

St. Thomas Aquinas

Stonehill

Tampa

Tarleton State

Texas A&M Commerce

Truman

Union (Tennessee)

University of the Sciences

West Florida

West Liberty

Westminster (Utah)

Wingate

