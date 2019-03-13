DIII women's basketball: Bracket, scores, how to watch the 2019 championship

The final push for the 2019 Division III women's basketball championship begins Friday, March 15 with the national semifinals in Salem, Virginia.

Scranton matches up with Bowdoin and Thomas More will face Scranton to decide who will face off Saturday, March 16 for the national title at the Cregger Center. Both rounds will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP 2019: View the interactive bracket | Print bracket | Scoreboard

Here is the live streaming schedule for the semifinals and national championship game on Friday and Saturday:

DATE/TIME (ET) ROUND MATCHUP STREAMING INFO Friday, March 15, 5 p.m. Semifinals St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Bowdoin Live stream | Live stats Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Semifinals Thomas More vs. Scranton Live stream | Live stats Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. Championship Game Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Live stream | Live stats

Here's how each semifinal team advanced this far into the tournament:

St. Thomas (Minn.) (30-1)

Bowdoin (30-1)

Thomas More (31-0)

Scranton (29-2)

Amherst won the past two national championships with consecutive perfect seasons. Thomas More achieved the same feat in 2016 and 2017, going a perfect 66-0 with back-to-back titles.

St. Thomas (1991) and Scranton (1985) each have one national championship in program history. Bowdoin aims for its first, after finishing runner-up to Amherst last season.

Here is the full championship history for the DIII women's basketball championship: