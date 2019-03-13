DIII women's basketball: Bracket, scores, how to watch the 2019 championship

The final push for the 2019 Division III women's basketball championship begins Friday, March 15 with the national semifinals in Salem, Virginia.
Scranton matches up with Bowdoin and Thomas More will face Scranton to decide who will face off Saturday, March 16 for the national title at the Cregger Center. Both rounds will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.
CHAMPIONSHIP 2019: View the interactive bracket | Print bracket | Scoreboard
Here is the live streaming schedule for the semifinals and national championship game on Friday and Saturday:
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|ROUND
|MATCHUP
|STREAMING INFO
|Friday, March 15, 5 p.m.
|Semifinals
|St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Bowdoin
|Live stream | Live stats
|Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Thomas More vs. Scranton
|Live stream | Live stats
|Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
|Live stream | Live stats
Here's how each semifinal team advanced this far into the tournament:
St. Thomas (Minn.) (30-1)
- Defeated Ripon in first round, 88-58
- Defeated Wisconsin Lutheran in second round, 67-51
- Defeated Amherst in third round, 61-58
- Defeated Wartburg in quarterfinals, 85-56
Bowdoin (30-1)
- Defeated Hunter in first round, 93-73
- Defeated Smith in second round, 87-78
- Defeated SUNY New Paltz in third round, 81-50
- Defeated Ithaca in quarterfinals, 87-61
Thomas More (31-0)
- Defeated St. Vincent in first round, 79-54
- Defeated Trine in second round, 67-59
- Defeated Transylvania in third round, 89-74
- Defeated Washington (Mo.) in quarterfinals, 87-72
Scranton (29-2)
- Defeated New England College in first round, 69-49
- Defeated Johns Hopkins in second round, 59-46
- Defeated Christopher Newport in third round, 57-56
- Defeated Tufts in quarterfinals, 44-40
Amherst won the past two national championships with consecutive perfect seasons. Thomas More achieved the same feat in 2016 and 2017, going a perfect 66-0 with back-to-back titles.
St. Thomas (1991) and Scranton (1985) each have one national championship in program history. Bowdoin aims for its first, after finishing runner-up to Amherst last season.
Here is the full championship history for the DIII women's basketball championship:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|65-45
|Bowdoin
|Rochester, Minn.
|2017
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|52-29
|Tufts
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2016
|Thomas More (33-0)
|Jeff Hans
|63-51
|Tufts
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Thomas More (33-0)
|Jeff Hans
|83-63
|George Fox
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2014
|FDU-Florham (33-0)
|Marc Mitchell
|80-72
|Whitman
|Stevens Point, Wis.
|2013
|DePauw (35-0)
|Kris Huffman
|69-51
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Holland, Mich.
|2012
|Illinois Wesleyan (28-5)
|Mia Smith
|57-48
|George Fox
|Holland, Mich.
|2011
|Amherst (32-1)
|GP Gromacki
|64-55
|Washington-St. Louis
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2010
|Washington-St. Louis (29-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|65-59
|Hope
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2009
|George Fox (32-0)
|Scott Rueck
|60-53
|Washington-St. Louis
|Holland, Mich.
|2008
|Howard Payne (33-0)
|Chris Kielsmeier
|68-54
|Messiah
|Holland, Mich.
|2007
|DePauw (31-3)
|Kris Huffman
|55-52
|Washington-St. Louis
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Hope (33-1)
|Brian Morehouse
|69-56
|Southern Maine
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Milikin (29-2)
|Lori Kerans
|70-50
|Randolph-Macon
|Norfolk, Va.
|2004
|Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6)
|Jerry Scheve
|59-53
|Bowdoin
|Norfolk, Va.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (28-5)
|Becky Geyer
|60-58
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2002
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Shirley Egner
|67-65
|St. Lawrence
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2001
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|67-45
|Messiah
|Danbury, Conn.
|2000
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|79-33
|Southern Maine
|Danbury, Conn.
|1999
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|74-65
|St. Benedict
|Danbury, Conn.
|1998
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|77-69
|Southern Maine
|Gorham, Maine
|1997
|New York University (29-1)
|Janice Quinn
|72-70
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|New York City
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0)
|Kathi Bennett
|66-50
|Mount Union
|Oshkosh, Wis.
|1995
|Capital (33-0)
|Dixie Jeffers
|59-55
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Columbus, Ohio
|1994
|Capital (30-1)
|Dixie Jeffers
|82-63
|Washington-St. Louis
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|1993
|Central (Iowa) (24-5)
|Gary Boeyink
|71-63
|Capital
|Pella, Iowa
|1992
|Alma (24-3)
|Charlie Goffnet
|79-75
|Moravian
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|1991
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2)
|Ted Riverso
|73-55
|Muskingum
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Hope (24-2)
|Sue Wise
|65-63
|St. John Fisher
|Holland, Mich.
|1989
|Elizabethtown (29-2)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|66-65
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Danville, Ky.
|1988
|Concordia-Moorhead (29-2)
|Duane Siverson
|65-57
|St. John Fisher
|Moorhead, Minn.
|1987
|Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2)
|Linda Wunder
|81-74
|Concordia-Moorehead
|Scranton, Pa.
|1986
|Salem State (29-1)
|Tim Shea
|89-85
|Bishop
|Salem, Mass.
|1985
|Scranton (31-1)
|Mike Strong
|68-59
|New Rochelle
|DePere, Wis.
|1984
|Rust (26-5)
|A.J. Stovall
|51-49
|Elizabethtown
|Scranton, Pa.
|1983
|North Central (Ill.) (26-6)
|Wayne Morgan
|83-71
|Elizabethtown
|Worcester, Mass.
|1982
|Elizabethtown (26-1)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|67-66 (ot)
|UNC Greensboro
|Elizabethtown, Pa.