Selection Show

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

START BRACKET
WATCH
basketball-women-d1 flag

Jordan Guskey | NCAA.com | March 13, 2019

How much did winning a conference tournament help women's basketball teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament?

The best moments from Notre Dame's 2nd national title

Teams around the country are gaining confidence as they win and advance through their women's basketball conference tournaments, some even clinching automatic bids to the 2019 NCAA tournament. 

But the question fans around the country will ask is, will that momentum carry them far in the NCAA tournament? Will it sustain success and push a team past the opening weekend and toward a regional final?

RELATED: See who's already won their conference tournament in 2019 | Print the 2019 bracket

Let's take a look at last year's class of conference tournament champions and see how they performed ...

CONFERENCE CHAMPION 2018 NCAA  TOURNAMENT SEED RESULT

America East		 Maine

15

 First Round

American Athletic		 UConn

1

 Final Four

Atlantic 10		 George Washington 14 First Round

Atlantic Coast		 Louisville

1

 Final Four

ASUN		 Florida Gulf Coast

12

 Second Round

Big 12		 Baylor

2

 Regional Semifinals


Big East

 DePaul

5

 Second Round

Big Sky		 Northern Colorado

10

 First Round

Big South		 Liberty 14 First Round

Big Ten		 Ohio State

3

 Second Round

Big West		 Cal State Northridge

16

 First Round

Colonial Athletic		 Elon

13

 First Round

Conference USA		 Western Kentucky

11

 First Round

Horizon League		 Green Bay

7

 First Round

Ivy League		 Princeton 12

First Round

Metro Atlantic Athletic		 Quinnipiac

9

 Second Round

Mid-American		 Central Michigan

11

 Regional Semifinals

Mid-Eastern Athletic		 North Carolina A&T

15

 First Round

Missouri Valley		 Drake

13

 First Round

Mountain West		 Boise State

16

 First Round

Northeast		 St. Francis (PA)

16

 First Round

Ohio Valley		 Belmont

12

 First Round

Pac-12		 Oregon

2

 Regional Finals

Patriot League		 American 14 First Round

Southeastern		 South Carolina

2

 Regional Finals

Southern		 Mercer

13

 First Round

Southland		 Nicholls

16

 First Round

Southwestern Athletic		 Grambling

15

 First Round

Summit League		 South Dakota State

8

 First Round

Sun Belt		 Ark. Little Rock

14

 First Round

West Coast		 Gonzaga

13

First Round

Western Athletic		 Seattle

15

 First Round

Sixteen of the past 25 national champions also won their conference tournaments, but that 16th champ didn't cut down the nets last year.

In fact, 22 of the 32 teams that earned automatic bids last season failed to even win a single game in the NCAA tournament. Another four only made it one round further. That's 81.25 percent of the teams that won their conference tournament gone in the first weekend. 

SCORES: Don't miss any of the latest action

Two teams, Central Michigan (11-seed) and Baylor (2-seed), did reach their region's semifinals. Another two, Oregon (2-seed) and South Carolina (2-seed), made it to the regional finals. And two more, UConn (1-seed) and Louisville (1-seed), reached the Final Four. But that's as far as any conference champion went. And the only conference champions who made it out of the first weekend, outside of CMU, were Top-2 seeds. 

Notre Dame, last year's national champ, was ACC tournament runner-up after losing to Louisville in the conference title game.

Twenty-two of 32 conference tournament champions from 2018 were handed double-digit seeds. It's a tall order to pull off that kind of upset. So when you're filling out your bracket after the next field of 64 is announced on Monday, pay more attention to a team's body of work than how it performed in its conference tournament. Pay more attention to a team's seed and the road forward it has to navigate. 

No team seeded fourth or lower has ever won an NCAA tournament in women's basketball.