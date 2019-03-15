NCAA women's basketball bids: Auto-qualifiers for the 2019 tournament

It’s finally March.
The season for the best basketball of the year.
The selection show for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is right around the corner. You can watch it at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, on ESPN. That's when dreams will be made. But before then 32 teams will clinch their spots in the 64-team tournament by winning their conference tournaments.
Here’s a roundup of every conference tournament champion and how you can watch each remaining final:
America East Conference
Matchup: Hartford vs. Maine
American Athletic Conference
Matchup: UConn vs. UCF
Atlantic 10 Conference
Matchup: Fordham vs. VCU
Atlantic Coast Conference
Matchup: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
Atlantic Sun Conference
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m.; ESPN+
Big 12 Conference
Matchup: Baylor vs. Iowa State
Big East Conference
Matchup: Marquette vs. DePaul
Big Sky Conference
Matchup: Eastern Washington vs. Portland State
Champion: Portland State (25-7)
Big South Conference
Matchup: Radford vs. Campbell
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPN+
Big Ten Conference
Matchup: Iowa vs. Maryland
Big West Conference
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 6:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3
Colonial Athletic Association
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 1 p.m. (EST); CBSi, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia and SNY
Conference USA
Matchup: Rice vs. Middle Tennessee
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5:30 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports
Horizon League
Matchup: Green Bay vs. Wright State
Ivy League
Matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPNU
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Matchup: Marist vs. Quinnipiac
Mid-American Conference
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 11 a.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Matchup: Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPN3
Missouri Valley Conference
Matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m. (EST); ESPN+
Mountain West Conference
Matchup: Boise State vs. Wyoming
Northeast Conference
Matchup: Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA)
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPNU
Ohio Valley Conference
Matchup: Belmont vs. UT Martin
Pac-12 Conference
Matchup: Stanford vs. Oregon
Patriot League
Matchup: Bucknell vs. American
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 12 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network
Southeastern Conference
Matchup: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Champion: Mississippi State (30-2)
Southern Conference
Matchup: Furman vs. Mercer
Southland Conference
Matchup: TBD vs. TBD
Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Matchup: Southern vs. Jackson State
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 2:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3
Summit League
Matchup: South Dakota vs. South Dakota State
Champion: South Dakota State (26-6)
Sun Belt Conference
Matchup: Little Rock vs. South Alabama
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPN3
West Coast Conference
Matchup: Gonzaga vs. BYU
Western Athletic Conference
Matchup: New Mexico State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5 p.m. (EST); ESPN3