NCAA women's basketball bids: Auto-qualifiers for the 2019 tournament

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

It’s finally March.

The season for the best basketball of the year.

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is right around the corner. You can watch it at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, on ESPN. That's when dreams will be made. But before then 32 teams will clinch their spots in the 64-team tournament by winning their conference tournaments.

RELATED: How often are NCAA champions also conference tournament champions?

SCORES: Stay up to date with the latest action

Here’s a roundup of every conference tournament champion and how you can watch each remaining final:

America East Conference

Matchup: Hartford vs. Maine

Champion: Maine (25-7)

American Athletic Conference

Matchup: UConn vs. UCF

Champion: UConn (31-2)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Matchup: Fordham vs. VCU

Champion: Fordham (25-8)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Matchup: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Champion: Notre Dame (30-3)

Atlantic Sun Conference

Matchup: FGCU vs. Liberty

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m.; ESPN+

Big 12 Conference

Matchup: Baylor vs. Iowa State

Champion: Baylor (31-1)

Big East Conference

Matchup: Marquette vs. DePaul

Champion: DePaul (26-7)

Big Sky Conference

Matchup: Eastern Washington vs. Portland State

Champion: Portland State (25-7)

Big South Conference

Matchup: Radford vs. Campbell

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Big Ten Conference

Matchup: Iowa vs. Maryland

Champion: Iowa (26-6)

Big West Conference

Matchup: Hawai'i vs. UC Davis

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 6:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Colonial Athletic Association

Matchup: Drexel vs. Towson

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 1 p.m. (EST); CBSi, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia and SNY

Conference USA

Matchup: Rice vs. Middle Tennessee

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5:30 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports

Horizon League

Matchup: Green Bay vs. Wright State

Champion: Wright State (27-6)

Ivy League

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Matchup: Marist vs. Quinnipiac

Champion: Quinnipiac (26-6)

Mid-American Conference

Matchup: Buffalo vs. Ohio

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 11 a.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 4 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Missouri Valley Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 3 p.m. (EST); ESPN+

Mountain West Conference

Matchup: Boise State vs. Wyoming

Champion: Boise State (28-4)

Northeast Conference

Matchup: Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); ESPNU

Ohio Valley Conference

Matchup: Belmont vs. UT Martin

Champion: Belmont (26-6)

Pac-12 Conference

Matchup: Stanford vs. Oregon

Champion: Stanford (28-4)

Patriot League

Matchup: Bucknell vs. American

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 12 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Southeastern Conference

Matchup: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Champion: Mississippi State (30-2)

Southern Conference

Matchup: Furman vs. Mercer

Champion: Mercer (25-7)

Southland Conference

Matchup: TBD vs. TBD

Date/Time/Watch: Sunday, March 17; 2 p.m. (EST); CBS Sports Network

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Matchup: Southern vs. Jackson State

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 2:30 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

Summit League

Matchup: South Dakota vs. South Dakota State

Champion: South Dakota State (26-6)

Sun Belt Conference

Matchup: Little Rock vs. South Alabama

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 12 p.m. (EST); ESPN3

West Coast Conference

Matchup: Gonzaga vs. BYU

Champion: BYU (25-6)

Western Athletic Conference

Matchup: New Mexico State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Date/Time/Watch: Saturday, March 16; 5 p.m. (EST); ESPN3