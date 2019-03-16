Selection Show

NCAA.com | March 16, 2019

DIII women's basketball: Thomas More beats Bowdoin, completes perfect season with national title

Thomas More wins the 2019 DIII Women's Basketball Championship

Thomas More is the DIII women's basketball national champion for the third time in five years after defeating Bowdoin 81-67 in Saturday night's championship game.

Kaela Saner led the team with 20 points as one of five Saints to reach double figures. Abby Kelly shined for Bowdoin in the loss with 27 points of her own.

The win closes out a perfect 32-0 season for Thomas More, who is the national champion for the third time overall. The Saints went 66-0 with consecutive titles in a two-season stretch from 2015-16.

CHAMPIONSHIP 2019: View the interactive bracket | Print bracket | Scoreboard

DATE/TIME (ET) ROUND MATCHUP STREAMING INFO
Friday, March 15, 5 p.m. Semifinals Bowdoin 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 60 Stats | Full replay
Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Semifinals Thomas More 69, Scranton 56 Stats | Full replay
Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. Championship Game Thomas More 81, Bowdoin 67 Stats | Highlights

Here's how each semifinal team advanced to the finals, setting up Saturday's matchup:

Bowdoin (31-1)

Thomas More (32-0)

Amherst won the past two national championships with consecutive perfect seasons. Thomas More achieved the same feat in 2016 and 2017, going a perfect 66-0 with back-to-back titles.

Bowdoin was aiming for its first national title, after finishing runner-up to Amherst last season.

Here is the full championship history for the DIII women's basketball championship:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn.
2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich.
2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis
2015 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich.
2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis.
2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich.
2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich.
2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill.
2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill.
2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich.
2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich.
2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass.
2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass.
2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va.
2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind.
2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind.
2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn.
2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn.
1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn.
1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine
1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis.
1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio
1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis.
1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa
1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa.
1991 St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich.
1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky.
1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn.
1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa.
1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass.
1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis.
1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa.
1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass.
1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa.