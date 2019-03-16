DIII women's basketball: Thomas More beats Bowdoin, completes perfect season with national title

Thomas More is the DIII women's basketball national champion for the third time in five years after defeating Bowdoin 81-67 in Saturday night's championship game.

Kaela Saner led the team with 20 points as one of five Saints to reach double figures. Abby Kelly shined for Bowdoin in the loss with 27 points of her own.

The win closes out a perfect 32-0 season for Thomas More, who is the national champion for the third time overall. The Saints went 66-0 with consecutive titles in a two-season stretch from 2015-16.

DATE/TIME (ET) ROUND MATCHUP STREAMING INFO Friday, March 15, 5 p.m. Semifinals Bowdoin 71, St. Thomas (Minn.) 60 Stats | Full replay Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Semifinals Thomas More 69, Scranton 56 Stats | Full replay Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. Championship Game Thomas More 81, Bowdoin 67 Stats | Highlights

Amherst won the past two national championships with consecutive perfect seasons. Thomas More achieved the same feat in 2016 and 2017, going a perfect 66-0 with back-to-back titles.

Bowdoin was aiming for its first national title, after finishing runner-up to Amherst last season.

