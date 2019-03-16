How to watch the DI women's basketball selection show

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament is set for Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.
On March 4, the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee announced its Top 16 reveal. In that reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were listed as No. 1 seeds.
Print your 2019 women's basketball bracket
There will be 64 teams selected to the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning their conference tournaments. The rest are selected as at-large teams by the selection committee.
The tournament starts with games on Friday, March 22, at various campus sites. After the first and second rounds, we move to the Regionals at four sites: Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C. and Portland, Ore. Those games will be March 29 through April 1.
|REGIONAL SITE
|DATES
|SEMIFINAL TIMES
|FINAL TIMES
|VENUE
|HOST
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 29 & 31
|7 & 9:30 p.m. ET
|12 p.m. ET
|Times Union Center
|MAAC
|Chicago, IL
|March 30 & April 1
|4 & 6:30 p.m. ET
|9 p.m. ET
|Wintrust Arena
|DePaul
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 30 & April 1
|11:30 & 2 p.m. ET
|7 p.m. ET
|Greensboro Coliseum
|ACC
|Portland, OR
|March 29 & 31
|9 & 11:30 p.m. ET
|2 p.m. ET
|Moda Center
|Oregon State
FULL SCHEDULE: Dates, times, locations for the NCAA women's tournament
The 2019 Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.
Below is a full DI women's basketball tournament history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Notre Dame (34-3)
|Muffet McGraw
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina (33-4)
|Dawn Staley
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|Connecticut (38-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|Connecticut (38-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Connecticut (40-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|Connecticut (35-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor (40-0)
|Kim Mulkey
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Colo.
|2011
|Texas A&M (33-5)
|Gary Blair
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee (36-2)
|Pat Summitt
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee (34-3)
|Pat Summitt
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland (34-4)
|Brenda Frese
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor (33-3)
|Kim Mulkey
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|Connecticut (31-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|Connecticut (37-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame (34-2)
|Muffet McGraw
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|Connecticut (36-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue (34-1)
|Carolyn Peck
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee (39-0)
|Pat Summitt
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee (29-10)
|Pat Summitt
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee (32-4)
|Pat Summitt
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|Connecticut (35-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina (33-2)
|Sylvia Hatchell
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech (31-3)
|Marsha Sharp
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford (30-3)
|Tara VanDerveer
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee (30-5)
|Pat Summitt
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford (32-1)
|Tara VanDerveer
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee (35-2)
|Pat Summitt
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech (32-2)
|Leon Barmore
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee (28-6)
|Pat Summitt
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas (34-0)
|Jody Conradt
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion (31-3)
|Marianne Stanley
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California (29-4)
|Linda Sharp
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California (31-2)
|Linda Sharp
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech (35-1)
|Sonja Hogg
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.