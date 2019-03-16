Brackets lock in

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | March 17, 2019

How to watch the DI women's basketball selection show

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament is set for Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. 

On March 4, the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee announced its Top 16 reveal. In that reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were listed as No. 1 seeds.

Print your 2019 women's basketball bracket

There will be 64 teams selected to the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning their conference tournaments. The rest are selected as at-large teams by the selection committee.

The tournament starts with games on Friday, March 22, at various campus sites. After the first and second rounds, we move to the Regionals at four sites: Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C. and Portland, Ore. Those games will be March 29 through April 1.

REGIONAL SITE DATES SEMIFINAL TIMES FINAL TIMES VENUE HOST
Albany, N.Y. March 29 & 31 7 & 9:30 p.m. ET 12 p.m. ET Times Union Center MAAC
Chicago, IL March 30 & April 1 4 & 6:30 p.m. ET 9 p.m. ET Wintrust Arena DePaul
Greensboro, N.C. March 30 & April 1 11:30 & 2 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Greensboro Coliseum ACC
Portland, OR March 29 & 31 9 & 11:30 p.m. ET 2 p.m. ET Moda Center Oregon State

FULL SCHEDULE: Dates, times, locations for the NCAA women's tournament

The 2019 Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.

Below is a full DI women's basketball tournament history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

 

 