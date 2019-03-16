How to watch the DI women's basketball selection show

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament is set for Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.

On March 4, the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee announced its Top 16 reveal. In that reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were listed as No. 1 seeds.

There will be 64 teams selected to the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning their conference tournaments. The rest are selected as at-large teams by the selection committee.

The tournament starts with games on Friday, March 22, at various campus sites. After the first and second rounds, we move to the Regionals at four sites: Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C. and Portland, Ore. Those games will be March 29 through April 1.

REGIONAL SITE DATES SEMIFINAL TIMES FINAL TIMES VENUE HOST Albany, N.Y. March 29 & 31 7 & 9:30 p.m. ET 12 p.m. ET Times Union Center MAAC Chicago, IL March 30 & April 1 4 & 6:30 p.m. ET 9 p.m. ET Wintrust Arena DePaul Greensboro, N.C. March 30 & April 1 11:30 & 2 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Greensboro Coliseum ACC Portland, OR March 29 & 31 9 & 11:30 p.m. ET 2 p.m. ET Moda Center Oregon State

The 2019 Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7.

Below is a full DI women's basketball tournament history: