Just one DII women's basketball team remains undefeated. Here's what Drury has left

The 2018-19 DII women's basketball season ended with two undefeated teams. Both Drury and UC San Diego entered the postseason on a quest for perfection.

And now only one remains.

The Panthers and Tritons made it through their respective conference championships unscathed, carrying their undefeated records into the NCAA tournament. Drury and UC San Diego both won first-round games, but the Tritons fell to No. 4 Azusa Pacific in the second round on Saturday night.

Only Drury remains in the hunt. Let's take a look at how the Panthers got here and what they have left.

No. 1 Drury (33-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 23, 76-43 over No. 24 Lindenwood; Jan. 12, 69-66 over No. 18 Lewis; Jan. 26, 77-50 over Southern Indiana; 72-66 over Truman

The Panthers completed their perfect regular season in dominating fashion, downing William Jewell 91-34. Drury swept through the GLVC tourney with little issue, earning an automatic entry to the NCAA DII tournament selection.