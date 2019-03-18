The 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show is tonight. There will be 64 teams revealed in the bracket as teams try to win a national championship. You can find the women's basketball tournament selection show information below.
Last year, Notre Dame won its second NCAA title in thrilling fashion, beating UConn at the buzzer in the Women's Final Four and then Mississippi State in the buzzer to win the championship.
2019 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel
The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18. ESPN2 will televise the announcement.
2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule
After the selection show on Monday, March 18, games start with the First Round on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. First and Second Round games will be played at campus sites. Regionals will be at Albany, N.Y., Chicago, Greensboro, N.C., and Portland, Ore.
|ROUND
|DATES
|SITE
|VENUE
|Selection Show
|Monday, March 18
|N/A
|N/A
|First Round
(Round of 64)
|Friday, March 22
Saturday, March 23
|Campus sites
|Campus sites
|Second Round
(Round of 32)
|Sunday, March 24
Monday, March 25
|Campus sites
|Campus sites
|Albany Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Friday, March 29
Sunday, March 31
|Albany, N.Y.
|Times Union Center
|Chicago Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Saturday, March 30
Monday, April 1
|Chicago
|Wintrust Arena
|Greensboro Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Saturday, March 30
Monday, April 1
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Portland Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Friday, March 29
Sunday, March 31
|Portland, Ore.
|Moda Center
|Women's Final Four
National Championship
|Friday, April 5
Sunday, April 7
|Tampa, Fla.
|Amalie Arena
NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Notre Dame
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|UConn
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|UConn
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|UConn
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|UConn
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Col.
|2011
|Texas A&M
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|UConn
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|UConn
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|UConn
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|UConn
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|UConn
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|UConn
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|UConn
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.