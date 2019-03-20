2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV channels

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament will start Friday, March 22, with 16 First Round games. Below, check out the bracket, schedule and TV channel information.

The 64-team bracket is led by Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State as the No. 1 seeds. For the first time since 2006, UConn is not a No. 1 seed, as the Huskies are a No. 2 in Louisville's region. The ACC has the most teams in the field with eight.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV channels

First Round — Friday, March 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris | Louisville, Ky. | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont | Charlotte, N.C. | 1:45 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer | Iowa City, Iowa | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice | College Station, Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State | Louisville, Ky. | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell | Charlotte, N.C. | 4:15 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State | College Station, Texas | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake | Iowa City, Iowa | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo | Storrs, Conn. | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson | Storrs, Conn. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana | Eugene, Ore. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson | Starkville, Miss. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF | Coral Gables, Fla. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern | Starkville, Miss. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State | Eugene, Ore. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast | Coral Gables, Fla. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

First Round — Saturday, March 23

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman | South Bend, Ind. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford | College Park, Md. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | Raleigh, N.C. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac | Syracuse, N.Y. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine | Raleigh, N.C. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee | College Park, Md. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State | South Bend, Ind. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Little Rock | Corvallis, Ore. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State | Ames, Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina | Waco, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | Stanford, Calif. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian | Waco, Texas | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis | Stanford, Calif. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State | Corvallis, Ore. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State | Ames, Iowa | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.