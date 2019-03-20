Brackets lock in

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 20, 2019

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, TV channels

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament will start Friday, March 22, with 16 First Round games. Below, check out the bracket, schedule and TV channel information.

The 64-team bracket is led by Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State as the No. 1 seeds. For the first time since 2006, UConn is not a No. 1 seed, as the Huskies are a No. 2 in Louisville's region. The ACC has the most teams in the field with eight.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket has Baylor a No. 1 seed.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV channels

First Round — Friday, March 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris | Louisville, Ky. | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont | Charlotte, N.C. | 1:45 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer | Iowa City, Iowa | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice | College Station, Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State | Louisville, Ky. | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell | Charlotte, N.C. | 4:15 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State | College Station, Texas | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake | Iowa City, Iowa | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo | Storrs, Conn. | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson | Storrs, Conn. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana | Eugene, Ore. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson | Starkville, Miss. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF | Coral Gables, Fla. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern | Starkville, Miss. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State | Eugene, Ore. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast | Coral Gables, Fla. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

NCAA tournament: Interactive bracket

First Round — Saturday, March 23

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman | South Bend, Ind. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford | College Park, Md. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | Raleigh, N.C. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac | Syracuse, N.Y. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine | Raleigh, N.C. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee | College Park, Md. | 1:30 p.m.  | ESPN2
No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State | South Bend, Ind. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Little Rock | Corvallis, Ore. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State | Ames, Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina | Waco, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | Stanford, Calif. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian | Waco, Texas | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis | Stanford, Calif. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State | Corvallis, Ore. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State | Ames, Iowa | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

NCAA tournament: 5 takeaways from the bracket reveal

Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.

When the bracket was revealed, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State received No. 1 seeds. UConn dropped to a No. 2 seed.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Automatic qualifiers

America East: Maine (25-7); No. 14 seed

American Athletic Conference: UConn (31-2); No. 2 seed

Atlantic 10: Fordham (25-8); No. 14 seed

ACC: Notre Dame (30-3); No. 1 seed

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (28-4); No. 13 seed

Big 12: Baylor (31-1); No. 1 seed

Big East: DePaul (26-7); No. 6 seed

Big Sky: Portland State (25-7); No. 15 seed

Big South: Radford (26-6); No. 14 seed

Big Ten: Iowa (26-6); No. 2 seed

Big West: UC Davis (24-6); No. 15 seed

CAA: Towson (20-12); No. 15 seed

Conference USA: Rice (28-3); No. 12 seed

Horizon League: Wright State (27-6); No. 13 seed

Ivy League: Princeton (22-9); No. 11 seed

MAAAC: Quinnipiac (26-6); No. 11 seed

MAC: Buffalo (23-9); No. 10 seed

MEAC: Bethune-Cookman (21-10); No. 16 seed

Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State (22-9); No. 11 seed

Mountain West Conference: Boise State (28-4); No. 13 seed

Northeast Conference: Robert Morris (22-10); No. 16 seed

Ohio Valley Conference: Belmont (26-6); No. 13 seed

Pac-12: Stanford (28-4); No. 2 seed

Patriot League: Bucknell (28-5); No. 12 seed

SEC: Mississippi State (30-2); No. 1 seed

Southern Conference: Mercer (25-7); No. 15 seed

Southland Conference: Abilene Christian (23-9); No. 16 seed

SWAC: Southern (20-12); No. 16 seed

Summit League: South Dakota State (26-6); No. 6 seed

Sun Belt Conference: Little Rock (21-10); No. 12 seed

WCC: BYU (25-6); No. 7 seed

WAC: New Mexico State (25-6); No. 14 seed