2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament begins today, Friday, March 22, with 16 first-round games. Below, you can check out the bracket, schedule and TV channel information.
The 64-team bracket is led by Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State as the No. 1 seeds. For the first time since 2006, UConn is not a No. 1 seed. No. 1 Louisville plays No. 16 Robert Morris in the first game of the day.
2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV channels
First Round — Friday, March 22
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris | Louisville, Ky. | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont | Charlotte, N.C. | 1:45 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer | Iowa City, Iowa | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice | College Station, Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State | Louisville, Ky. | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell | Charlotte, N.C. | 4:15 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State | College Station, Texas | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake | Iowa City, Iowa | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo | Storrs, Conn. | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson | Storrs, Conn. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana | Eugene, Ore. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson | Starkville, Miss. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF | Coral Gables, Fla. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern | Starkville, Miss. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State | Eugene, Ore. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast | Coral Gables, Fla. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
First Round — Saturday, March 23
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman | South Bend, Ind. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford | College Park, Md. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | Raleigh, N.C. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac | Syracuse, N.Y. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine | Raleigh, N.C. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee | College Park, Md. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State | South Bend, Ind. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Little Rock | Corvallis, Ore. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State | Ames, Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina | Waco, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | Stanford, Calif. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian | Waco, Texas | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis | Stanford, Calif. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State | Corvallis, Ore. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State | Ames, Iowa | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Notre Dame (34-3)
|Muffet McGraw
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina (33-4)
|Dawn Staley
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|Connecticut (38-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|Connecticut (38-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Connecticut (40-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|Connecticut (35-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor (40-0)
|Kim Mulkey
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Colo.
|2011
|Texas A&M (33-5)
|Gary Blair
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee (36-2)
|Pat Summitt
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee (34-3)
|Pat Summitt
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland (34-4)
|Brenda Frese
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor (33-3)
|Kim Mulkey
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|Connecticut (31-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|Connecticut (37-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame (34-2)
|Muffet McGraw
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|Connecticut (36-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue (34-1)
|Carolyn Peck
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee (39-0)
|Pat Summitt
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee (29-10)
|Pat Summitt
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee (32-4)
|Pat Summitt
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|Connecticut (35-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina (33-2)
|Sylvia Hatchell
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech (31-3)
|Marsha Sharp
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford (30-3)
|Tara VanDerveer
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee (30-5)
|Pat Summitt
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford (32-1)
|Tara VanDerveer
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee (35-2)
|Pat Summitt
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech (32-2)
|Leon Barmore
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee (28-6)
|Pat Summitt
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas (34-0)
|Jody Conradt
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion (31-3)
|Marianne Stanley
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California (29-4)
|Linda Sharp
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California (31-2)
|Linda Sharp
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech (35-1)
|Sonja Hogg
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.
How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?
There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.
NCAA tournament: 5 takeaways from the bracket reveal
Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.
When the bracket was revealed, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State received No. 1 seeds. UConn dropped to a No. 2 seed.
NCAA women's basketball tournament: Automatic qualifiers
America East: Maine (25-7); No. 14 seed
American Athletic Conference: UConn (31-2); No. 2 seed
ACC: 8
Big 10: 6
Big 12: 4
SEC: 7
PAC-12: 6#ncaaW
Atlantic 10: Fordham (25-8); No. 14 seed
ACC: Notre Dame (30-3); No. 1 seed
Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (28-4); No. 13 seed
Big 12: Baylor (31-1); No. 1 seed
Big East: DePaul (26-7); No. 6 seed
Big Sky: Portland State (25-7); No. 15 seed
Big South: Radford (26-6); No. 14 seed
Big Ten: Iowa (26-6); No. 2 seed
Big West: UC Davis (24-6); No. 15 seed
CAA: Towson (20-12); No. 15 seed
Conference USA: Rice (28-3); No. 12 seed
Horizon League: Wright State (27-6); No. 13 seed
Ivy League: Princeton (22-9); No. 11 seed
MAAAC: Quinnipiac (26-6); No. 11 seed
MAC: Buffalo (23-9); No. 10 seed
MEAC: Bethune-Cookman (21-10); No. 16 seed
Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State (22-9); No. 11 seed
Mountain West Conference: Boise State (28-4); No. 13 seed
Northeast Conference: Robert Morris (22-10); No. 16 seed
Ohio Valley Conference: Belmont (26-6); No. 13 seed
Pac-12: Stanford (28-4); No. 2 seed
Patriot League: Bucknell (28-5); No. 12 seed
SEC: Mississippi State (30-2); No. 1 seed
Southern Conference: Mercer (25-7); No. 15 seed
Southland Conference: Abilene Christian (23-9); No. 16 seed
SWAC: Southern (20-12); No. 16 seed
Summit League: South Dakota State (26-6); No. 6 seed
Sun Belt Conference: Little Rock (21-10); No. 12 seed
WCC: BYU (25-6); No. 7 seed
WAC: New Mexico State (25-6); No. 14 seed