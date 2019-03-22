TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 22, 2019

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

March is here to bring the madness in women's basketball

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament begins today, Friday, March 22, with 16 first-round games. Below, you can check out the bracket, schedule and TV channel information.

The 64-team bracket is led by Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State as the No. 1 seeds. For the first time since 2006, UConn is not a No. 1 seed. No. 1 Louisville plays No. 16 Robert Morris in the first game of the day.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball bracket has Baylor a No. 1 seed.

2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV channels

First Round — Friday, March 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris | Louisville, Ky. | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont | Charlotte, N.C. | 1:45 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer | Iowa City, Iowa | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice | College Station, Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State | Louisville, Ky. | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell | Charlotte, N.C. | 4:15 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State | College Station, Texas | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake | Iowa City, Iowa | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo | Storrs, Conn. | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Towson | Storrs, Conn. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana | Eugene, Ore. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson | Starkville, Miss. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 UCF | Coral Gables, Fla. | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern | Starkville, Miss. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State | Eugene, Ore. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast | Coral Gables, Fla. | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

NCAA tournament: Interactive bracket

First Round — Saturday, March 23

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman | South Bend, Ind. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford | College Park, Md. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | Raleigh, N.C. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac | Syracuse, N.Y. | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Maine | Raleigh, N.C. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham | Syracuse, N.Y. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee | College Park, Md. | 1:30 p.m.  | ESPN2
No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State | South Bend, Ind. | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Little Rock | Corvallis, Ore. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State | Ames, Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina | Waco, Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | Stanford, Calif. | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian | Waco, Texas | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis | Stanford, Calif. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State | Corvallis, Ore. | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State | Ames, Iowa | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

NCAA tournament: 5 takeaways from the bracket reveal

Earlier this season, the committee twice announced its top-16 teams: Feb. 11 and March 4. However, these reveals have no bearing on the final 64-team field. In the March 4 reveal, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and UConn were No. 1 seeds.

When the bracket was revealed, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State received No. 1 seeds. UConn dropped to a No. 2 seed.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Automatic qualifiers

America East: Maine (25-7); No. 14 seed

American Athletic Conference: UConn (31-2); No. 2 seed

Atlantic 10: Fordham (25-8); No. 14 seed

ACC: Notre Dame (30-3); No. 1 seed

Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast (28-4); No. 13 seed

Big 12: Baylor (31-1); No. 1 seed

Big East: DePaul (26-7); No. 6 seed

Big Sky: Portland State (25-7); No. 15 seed

Big South: Radford (26-6); No. 14 seed

Big Ten: Iowa (26-6); No. 2 seed

Big West: UC Davis (24-6); No. 15 seed

CAA: Towson (20-12); No. 15 seed

Conference USA: Rice (28-3); No. 12 seed

Horizon League: Wright State (27-6); No. 13 seed

Ivy League: Princeton (22-9); No. 11 seed

MAAAC: Quinnipiac (26-6); No. 11 seed

MAC: Buffalo (23-9); No. 10 seed

MEAC: Bethune-Cookman (21-10); No. 16 seed

Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State (22-9); No. 11 seed

Mountain West Conference: Boise State (28-4); No. 13 seed

Northeast Conference: Robert Morris (22-10); No. 16 seed

Ohio Valley Conference: Belmont (26-6); No. 13 seed

Pac-12: Stanford (28-4); No. 2 seed

Patriot League: Bucknell (28-5); No. 12 seed

SEC: Mississippi State (30-2); No. 1 seed

Southern Conference: Mercer (25-7); No. 15 seed

Southland Conference: Abilene Christian (23-9); No. 16 seed

SWAC: Southern (20-12); No. 16 seed

Summit League: South Dakota State (26-6); No. 6 seed

Sun Belt Conference: Little Rock (21-10); No. 12 seed

WCC: BYU (25-6); No. 7 seed

WAC: New Mexico State (25-6); No. 14 seed