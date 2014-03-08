CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. -- Top-ranked Thomas More set the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament record for points in a game on Saturday as it defeated John Carroll 120-86 in the second round of the NCAA championship at the Connor Convocation Center.

With the win, the Saints improve to 30-0 and advance to the sectional semifinals where they will play Texas-Tyler on Friday at a location and time to be announced on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Blue Streaks end the season at 22-5.

Thomas More jumped out to a 35-13 lead 9:04 to play in the first half. John Carroll answered with a 27-14 run to cut the led to 49-40 capped by two free throws with five-seconds to play in the opening half. Sophomore guard/forward Sydney Moss made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Saints a 52-40 lead at halftime.

The Saints opened the second half on a 34-14 run to extend the lead to 86-54 when junior guard Sydni Wainscott made two free throws with 11:50 to play in the game. Spahar made a jumper with 8:23 to play in the game to cap a 9-5 run to cut the lead to 91-63. That would be as close as JCU would come as Thomas More closed out the game on a 29-23 run to win the game 120-86.

All five Thomas More starters reached double-figure scoring led by Moss with a game-high 37 points. Joining her in double-figures were junior forward Jenny Burgoyne with 21 points, Wainscott with 18, senior guard Devin Beasley with 15 and senior guard Katie Kitchen with 14. Moss recorded her 15th double-double of the season a she led the team on the boards with game-high 10 rebounds. Moss also led the team in assists with seven, while Beasley finished with six.