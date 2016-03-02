Division II Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

NCAA.com presents a weekly edition of DII Women's basketball power rankings. Here are this week's top 16 teams with their records through Mar. 1.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|COMMENTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Limestone
|28-0
|Jasmine Kearse set school’s all-time season scoring record, 598 points
|2
|2
|Lubbock Christian
|26-0
|Seniors Nicole Hampton, Kelsey Hoppel each scored 18 in final home game
|3
|3
|Ashland (Ohio)
|27-1
|14-point win in GLIAC quarterfinal game
|5
|4
|California Baptist
|27-1
|Finished regular season on 20-game winning streak
|6
|5
|Missouri Western
|26-2
|26 wins is most program’s history
|8
|6
|Union (Tenn.)
|27-2
|5-point win over West Georgia in GSC quarterfinals
|9
|7
|Virginia Union
|25-2
|Advanced to the CIAA semifinals for first time since 2012-13
|10
|8
|Alaska Anchorage
|31-2
|Finished regular season with 1-point home loss to Simon Fraser
|4
|9
|Drury
|23-3
|Senior Brook Duncan scored a career-high 21 pts in final home game
|11
|10
|West Texas A&M
|24-3
|Won tthird straight Lone Star regular season title
|13
|11
|Winona State
|29-3
|1-point OT loss to Augustana in NSIC championship game
|7
|12
|Benedict College
|24-2
|Leads the nation in rebounding margin
|14
|13
|Pittsburg State
|24-4
|3-pt play by Kylie Gafford under a minute lifts team to 62-61 win
|15
|14
|West Liberty
|25-3
|Senior Kiki Simpson arena record 22 rebs in final regular season game
|16
|15
|Azusa Pacific
|25-3
|Won its 13th conference title
|NR