David Boyce | NCAA.com | March 2, 2016

Division II Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

Jasmine Kearse broke the Limestone single season scoring record in the Saints' 91-51 win over Belmont Abbey.

NCAA.com presents a weekly edition of DII Women's basketball power rankings. Here are this week's top 16 teams with their records through Mar. 1.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD COMMENTS PREVIOUS
1 Limestone 28-0 Jasmine Kearse set school’s all-time season scoring record, 598 points 2
2 Lubbock Christian 26-0 Seniors Nicole Hampton, Kelsey Hoppel each scored 18 in final home game 3
3 Ashland (Ohio) 27-1 14-point win in GLIAC quarterfinal game 5
4 California Baptist 27-1 Finished regular season on 20-game winning streak 6
5 Missouri Western 26-2 26 wins is most program’s history 8
6 Union (Tenn.) 27-2 5-point win over West Georgia in GSC quarterfinals 9
7 Virginia Union 25-2 Advanced to the CIAA semifinals for first time since 2012-13 10
8 Alaska Anchorage 31-2 Finished regular season with 1-point home loss to Simon Fraser 4
9 Drury 23-3 Senior Brook Duncan scored a career-high 21 pts in final home game 11
10 West Texas A&M 24-3 Won tthird straight Lone Star regular season title 13
11 Winona State 29-3 1-point OT loss to Augustana in NSIC championship game 7
12 Benedict College 24-2 Leads the nation in rebounding margin 14
13 Pittsburg State 24-4 3-pt play by Kylie Gafford under a minute lifts team to 62-61 win 15
14 West Liberty 25-3 Senior Kiki Simpson arena record 22 rebs in final regular season game 16
15 Azusa Pacific 25-3 Won its 13th conference title NR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 