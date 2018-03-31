Notre Dame and UConn played to a 79-79 tie through 40 minutes of regulation in Saturday's Final Four semifinals, forcing the second overtime game of the evening after Mississippi State's 73-63 victory over Louisville. Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale then took advantage of a March Madness moment that every player dreams of experiencing.

With nine seconds left in overtime and the game tied at 89, Ogunbowale received a handoff near midcourt from teammate Marina Mabrey. Ogunbowale then used a screen to force UConn to switch defenders and she perfectly executed a step-back jumper to create enough space to get off a shot before the buzzer.

Her jumper from just inside the 3-point line hit all net with one second left, sending the Fighting Irish to the national championship game and toppling undefeated UConn. She finished with 27 points in the game. Watch Notre Dame's thrilling game-winner below:

For UConn, Friday's loss was its first since last year's Final Four — which happened in remarkably similar fashion. Against Mississippi State in the 2017 semifinals, UConn lost in overtime on a miraculous Morgan William buzzer beater that ended the Huskies' record 111-game winning streak.

Notre Dame now advances to play William's Bulldogs in the title game on Sunday. It will be the Fighting Irish's fifth championship game appearance.