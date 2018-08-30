Stephen Curry renamed Elon's volleyball locker room to celebrate sister's wedding

The women's volleyball locker room at Elon University's new arena will be named for a former player.

But here's the twist: the former Elon volleyball player is getting married this weekend, and the naming is a wedding present from her older brothers -- basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry -- and their wives.

In a surprise announcement last night at @ElonVB's match in Schar Center, the team's locker room in the new 5,100-seat arena will be named for former standout player @sydelcurry. https://t.co/eFlsKuKNzx — Elon Phoenix Club (@ElonPhoenixClub) August 29, 2018

The surprise announcement happened Tuesday as Elon's volleyball team played the first intercollegiate game inside the Schar Center, the university's brand new 5,100-seat arena and convocation center.

The volleyball locker room will be named for Sydel Curry, a 2017 Elon graduate. She was at the game, while her brothers made their announcement via video.

RELATED: The college volleyball libero, explained

"I just want to say congratulations on getting married this weekend. That's a big occasion -- I know it's crazy," said Steph Curry, who was joined on the video by Ayesha Curry, his wife.

"We also want to congratulate you on an amazing career at Elon playing volleyball, all you did for the school and the program and wanted to give it back to you with the new locker room (named) for Sydel Curry. Enjoy it!"

There's wedding presents. Then there's what @sdotcurry & @StephenCurry30 surprised @sydelcurry with tonight. The @ElonVB locker room will now be named the Sydel Curry Locker Room thanks to the Curry family! pic.twitter.com/oEX2YgKvFy — Elon Phoenix (@ElonPhoenix) August 29, 2018

Sydel Curry led the Colonial Athletic Association in assists for two of the three seasons she played at Elon. She ended her volleyball career in early 2017 after she hurt a knee. She graduated from Elon in 2017 and is to get married Saturday in Charlotte to Damion Lee, a pro basketball player.

On Instagram after Tuesday's volleyball game, Sydel Curry wrote this:

"What started out to be a trip to support @elonvb ended up becoming one of the most memorable evenings of my life. I can't begin to explain how grateful I am to my siblings for this amazing gift! Elon was such a blessing and helped me grow into the woman that I am today. Having the the Elon Women's Volleyball Locker Room named after me is an honor. Again, thank you thank you thank you to the best siblings in the world! I love you all! Okay, now back to crying."

Steph Curry offered his own take on Instagram: "An E True Hollywood Story.... @sydelcurry you are now immortal."

Sydel Curry grew up in Charlotte in a family of athletes.

Father Dell Curry played 16 seasons in the NBA, most of them in Charlotte. Steph Curry, who played college basketball at Davidson College, has won two NBA MVP awards and three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. Seth Curry played college basketball at Duke University and is now on the roster of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

ALSO: Kaiulani Ahuna names AVCA player of the week

The announcement came on a winning night for the Phoenix. In the volleyball team's first home game inside the Schar Center, Elon swept N.C. A&T to start the season with four straight wins. Game attendance was 1,465, a record for the program.

Elon did not disclose the amount of the naming gift.

This article is written by John Newsom from News & Record, Greensboro, N.C. and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.