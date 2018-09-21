UConn women's basketball: Full 2018-19 schedule released, here's what you need to know

UConn's full schedule for 2018-19 was released on Thursday, including 10 games against teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Huskies will face 11 teams that ended the season ranked in the RPI's top 50, including Notre Dame, Baylor, Louisville and South Carolina.
Games To Circle
Dec. 2 — The biggest game on UConn's schedule will be a rematch against Notre Dame, the reigning national champion. The Huskies' national title hopes were crushed last year thanks to a buzzer-beater that sent Notre Dame to the championship. They'll head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Jan. 3 — Baylor is ranked third in ESPN's "way-too-early top 25," and returning a majority of its talent from last season. UConn hasn't faced the Bears since 2016, when the Huskies won 72-61. UConn will take on Baylor in Waco at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
Jan. 31 — Another tough nonconference game for UConn will be against Louisville. The Cardinals lost just one starting senior last year, so they're coming into the season with a lot of experience on their side and are ranked fifth in ESPN's early preseason ranking. Last season, the Huskies defeated the Cardinals 69-58 in Storrs. This season's game will be in Louisville at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Feb. 11 — The last of UConn's tough nonconference games will be in Hartford against South Carolina. The Gamecocks come in at No. 15 in ESPN's early top 25. The Huskies defeated South Carolina 83-58 last season.
Home Games
The Huskies will play six of their home games at the XL Center in Hartford, including games against UCF and South Carolina. They will play one game at Mohegan Sun Arena -- against Vanderbilt on Nov. 17.
Away Games
UConn will face some of its toughest opponents on the road, including games against Notre Dame, Baylor and Louisville. The hardest stretch of travel for the Huskies will be at the end of December and beginning of January. They play at Oklahoma on Dec. 19, at Cal on Dec. 22, at Baylor Jan. 3 and at Houston on Jan. 6.
Where To Watch
Seven of the Huskies' games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and two of their games will be on CBS Sports Network. SNY games will be broadcast on ESPN3 within SNY's coverage range.
Schedule
Nov. 4 vs. Vanguard (exh.) at Gampel Pavilion, 1 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Ohio State at Gampel Pavilion, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Nov. 15 vs. Southern Connecticut State (exh.) at XL Center, 7 p.m.
Hall of Fame Showcase
Nov. 17 vs. Vanderbilt at Mohegan Sun Arena, 6 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Paradise Jam
Nov. 22 vs. Ole Miss in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. St. John's in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 vs. Purdue in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 vs. DePaul at XL Center, 7 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Dec. 2 at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 4 at Saint Louis, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Dec. 8 Seton Hall at XL Center, 1 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Dec. 19 at Oklahoma, TBD (FS1)
Dec. 22 at Cal, TBD (Pac-12 Network)
Jan. 3 at Baylor, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 6 at Houston, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Jan. 9 vs. Cincinnati at Gampel Pavilion, 7 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Jan. 13 vs. USF at Gampel Pavilion, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 16 at Tulane, 8 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Jan. 20 at Temple, 1 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Jan. 23 vs. SMU at Gampel Pavilion, 7 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Jan. 27 vs. UCF at XL Center, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 31 at Louisville, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 2 at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 6 vs. ECU at XL Center, 7 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 9 vs. Temple at Gampel Pavilion, 1 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 11 vs. South Carolina at XL Center, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Feb. 17 at UCF, 2 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 20 vs. Memphis at XL Center, 7 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 24 at Tulsa, 3 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
Feb. 26 at Wichita State, 7:30 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
March 2 vs. Houston at Gampel Pavilion, 1 p.m. (SNY/ESPN3)
March 4 at USF, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
AAC Tournament
March 8-11 at Mohegan Sun Arena
