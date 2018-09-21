When does the women's college basketball season start?

The 2018-2019 NCAA women's basketball season officially begins on Friday, Nov. 9, when every program begins the journey they hope leads to the 2019 Final Four.

The reigning national champions, the Fighting Irish, are set to host Harvard at 4 p.m. on November 9 to open their season. Notre Dame's slate includes 16 teams who made the NCAA tournament last season.They'll meet WCC champion Gonzaga at the Thanksgiving tournament before taking on powerhouse UConn in the Jimmy V Classic game within the first month of the season.

National runner-up Mississippi State tips off against Virginia on opening night in Charlottesville, VA. The time will announced closer to the date.

Louisville, who took on Mississippi State in the Final Four last season, also has a game on the official start day of this season. The Cardinals will travel to Tennessee to take on Chattanooga at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Here are some other matchups that will take place during the first weekend of the season:

Maryland vs. Coppin State (Xfinity Center, College Park, MD), 7 p.m. — Nov. 9

Ohio State vs. Detroit Mercy (Value City Arena, Columbus, OH), 7 p.m. — Nov. 9

Iowa vs. Oral Roberts (Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA), 7 p.m. — Nov. 9

Syracuse vs. Oregon (Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR), TBD — Nov. 10

UConn vs. Ohio State (TBD), TBD — Nov. 10

Duke vs. Northwestern (Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL), 1 p.m. — Nov. 11

Baylor vs. Arizona State (Wells Fargo Arena, Fort Defiance, AZ), 6:30 p.m. — Nov. 11

South Carolina vs. Alabama State (Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, AL), 4 p.m. — Nov. 11

North Carolina State vs. Kent State (Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC), 2 p.m. — Nov. 11