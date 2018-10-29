DII women's basketball: Lubbock Christian takes down DI SMU in exhibition game

DALLAS, Texas – Lubbock Christian University forced SMU into 21 turnovers and a 35.7 percent shooting mark from the field, as the Lady Chaparrals opened their exhibition season with a 62-51 victory over the Mustangs Sunday at Moody Coliseum.

LCU led the Division I program for over 35 minutes in the contest, but the Lady Chaps did not take their first lead of the game until Maddi Chitsey and Allie Schulte connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to provide LCU an 8-7 lead with 6:21 remaining in the opening quarter. The consecutive treys jump-started an 11-1 LCU run for a 16-8 lead, capped by a second 3-pointer from Schulte. The Lady Chaps connected on five 3-pointers in the opening extravaganza.

SMU attempted to cut into a 21-13 deficit to start the second quarter by going on a 9-2 run. The run was ended when Olivia Robertson converted on an alley-oop layup to send a strong gathering of LCU fans into a frenzy. LCU eventually built the lead to 34-24 before settling for a 36-29 halftime lead.

Sophomore Ashton Duncan nailed her last three 3-point attempts, with a pair made on consecutive possessions in the third quarter to extend the LCU lead to 53-40 with 2:07 left in the third quarter. Kayla White drained a 3-pointer for the Mustangs with a minute to go in the third quarter to cut LCU's lead to 53-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Chaps tightened their defense and slowed the offensive tempo with the double-digit lead in the final quarter. SMU was 0-of-2 from the field and committed two turnovers in their first four possessions of the quarter. Robertson had the first four points of the quarter to give LCU their largest lead at 57-43 with 6:14 remaining in the contest. LCU maintained a double-digit lead for the game's final 12:39.

LCU was 42.9 percent (24/56) from the field, with 10 of their 24 made field goals launched behind the arc. Maddi Chitsey (15) and Robertson (13) combined for 28 points and were two of four Lady Chaps to finish in double figures. Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan each had 11 points. Schulte also had five steals and five rebounds. LCU forced SMU into 21 turnovers, leading to a 29-14 scoring advantage in points off turnovers. The Lady Chaps were limited to four free-throw attempts in the game (made all four).

The Mustangs were 35.7 percent (20/56) from the field and converted on 5-of-23 3-point attempts (21.7%). Alicia Froling, who missed all of last season, made her return with 15 points and nine rebounds to lead SMU in the losing cause.

The Lady Chaps are now historically 4-1 all-time in games (exhibition and regular season) against NCAA Division I programs. The win over SMU marked their first win over a Division I program since an 80-73 win on Nov. 2, 2013, at Houston. LCU will make a quick transition to Albuquerque, N.M. Tuesday to face University of New Mexico at 8 p.m. (Central).

