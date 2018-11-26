Women's basketball: North Carolina State named Team of the Week

After moving up to the3th spotn the latest Associated Press top-25 rankings to start the week, North Carolina State lived up to the lofty ranking and improved its record to 6-0. The Wolfpack picked up wins against previously undefeated Michigan State and George Washington to claim the Riviera Division Championship at the 2018 Cancun Challenge at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.



The Wolfpack scored an impressive 78-74 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 22 as four players scored in double figures while two (Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter) registered double-doubles in the victory. Leslie scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds while Hunter recorded 16 and 11, respectively. Teammate Aislinn Konig added 16 and Erika Cassell chipped in 12 on 4-of-6 shooting and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

NC State shot 27-60 (.450) from the field, hit nine three-pointers, and went 16-for-21 (.762) from the free throw line. The Wolfpack out-rebounded the Spartans 47-38 and held the 24th-ranked offense in the country 12 points below its season scoring average and nearly nine percentage points lower from three-point range.



For the third time in the past six seasons, the Wolfpack got off to a 6-0 record after defeating reigning Atlantic 10 Conference champion George Washington, 69-61 on Nov. 24. Hunter led NC State with 21 points and 11 rebounds to record her second double-double in as many days. She was joined in double figures by Elissa Cunane (18 points on 6-of-7 shooting) and Cassell, who tied her new career high of 12 points that she set in the win over Michigan State. Senior DD Rogers pulled down 10 rebounds during a game in which the Wolfpack dominated the Colonials on the glass, 48-22.

Watch @Kiaraleslie30 jump OVER THE BENCH to keep the ball in play and get back on defense! Incredible. @ncaawbb #GoPack pic.twitter.com/Nglukq8AWa — #13 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 23, 2018

Hunter, a redshirt junior guard, was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Cancun Challenge Riviera Division, averaging a double-double with 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The Raleigh native shot 15-26 (.576) from the field and 4-8 (.500) from three-point range during the two games.Featuring an offensive attack that has four players averaging between 14.8 (Hunter) and 12.8 points per game (Konig), NC State also is strong defensively, currently holding opponents to 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 61.7 points per game over its first six games.NC State returns home to Raleigh for three straight games. The Wolfpack will next host Michigan in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Reynolds Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 29.