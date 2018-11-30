Women's basketball: Lamar upsets No. 17 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lamar University women's basketball team took a lead in the second quarter and never looked back as it defeated No. 17 Texas A&M, 74-68, on Thursday afternoon in Reed Arena.



The win for LU improves it to 5-3 on the season and ends the Aggies' 10-game home court winning streak. Texas A&M falls to 4-2. This is the fourth victory for LU over a ranked opponent in program history.

The Cardinals shot 39 percent from the floor in the contest. Chastadie Barrs led LU with 23 points. Miya Crump followed scoring 20 and Moe Kinard scored 15 in the game. Lamar forced the Aggies into 20 turnovers in the contest and scored 20 points off those turnovers.



"I think that was probably the best road win for sure in our program's history. I'm speechless. It's unbelievable," remarked head coach Robin Harmony. "I think that it's even more special that it's in the state of Texas. We're playing these games to get better and to get ready for our conference, so it's icing on the cake to get the 'W'. Our kids now have the confidence that they know they can go in and play. We go on the road again and play Kansas State, a Big 12 team that is huge, so this will give us our confidence that we need. No matter what would happen today, we knew that we got better, and we knew that we were getting ready to play in our conference."

Crump opened the contest scoring the first six points for the Cards as she hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the contest. After the Aggies tied the game at 8, LU scored the next five points after Barrs hit a layup and Crump hit her third 3 of the game.



Again, Texas A&M came back and tied the game at 13-13, but the Red and White answered by going on a 7-0 run stretching its lead to 20-13, after a three by Kinard. Lamar had its lead trimmed to two, 23-21, after the first quarter of play.



Over the first three minutes of the second quarter, the Aggies outscored the Cards 6-0 and took a 27-23 lead over LU. Lamar did not go away as it cut the lead down to one, 29-28, after Angel Hastings' layup in the paint. Barrs tied the game at 31 after hitting a 3 with 4:41 left in the quarter. Lamar outscored the Aggies, 8-4 over the final four minutes of the quarter and took a 39-35 lead into halftime.

Texas A&M came back and scored the first four points of the second half tying the game at 39. Following the tie, the Cards went on a 9-1 run capped by a Crump layup, which put the Cards ahead, 48-41. The Aggies trimmed the lead down to three, before LU answered with an 8-0 run, growing its lead to 11, 56-45, with 4:05 left in the quarter. The Cards scored five more points in the quarter and took a 61-53 after the third quarter.Opening the fourth, LU's lead grew to 12 points after four straight points by Kinard. Following Kinard's second bucket, the Cardinals went over 5 minutes without scoring and a layup by Cheah Rael-Whitsitt trimmed the Cards lead down to two, 65-63.Kinard broke the scoreless drought after getting an offensive rebound and hitting a jumper in the lane, putting LU ahead by four, 67-63. Lamar did not let the Aggies get closer than three points the rest of the game and LU hit 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory for the Cardinals. LU defeated the No. 17 Aggies, 74-68.The Cards return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 5 when they travel to Manhattan, Kan. to face Kansas State University. Tip is set for 7 p.m.