Women's basketball: UConn's Christyn Williams headlines this week's starting five honorees

The NCAA.com Starting Five honors a starting lineup of players from around the country who recorded standout performances for that week. Here are the five players who had standout performances when it mattered most for their teams during the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Christyn Williams, UConn

UConn is back in a familiar spot thanks to Christyn Williams — No. 1 in the AP poll. The freshman guard led all scorers with a career-high 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting in an 18-point win over previous No. 1 Notre Dame in South Bend on Sunday. Earlier in the week, Williams scored 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the floor against then-No. 16 DePaul.

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Baylor also had an impressive win on Sunday against then-No. 18 South Carolina led by forward Kalani Brown’s 22 points and nine rebounds. The 25-point win for the No. 4 Lady Bears in Columbia was easily their best result of the young season. Brown is averaging 15.7 points and seven rebounds per game. She also had two blocks and two assists to go with her 7 of 13 shooting and 8 of 10 performance from the free-throw line.

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

The Bulldogs center is one of the most decorated active players in women’s college basketball. It’s not a surprise when McCowan puts up big numbers like she did, again, this week, but she seems to make a difference every time she touches the ball.

In a road game at then-No. 10 Texas on Sunday, McCowan had a modest 13 points and 12 rebounds compared to her Wednesday performance when she turned in 23 points and 15 rebounds in a rout of Little Rock. McCowan is averaging 18.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season.

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

The Hawkeyes were beaten soundly this past week by Notre Dame, but the Irish definitely had no answer for the senior forward. Gustafson put up 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in that loss, and then followed that up with 32 points and 12 boards in only 23 minutes against Robert Morris. The No. 16 Hawkeyes will only go as far as Gustafson can carry them this season. So far, the Big Ten player of the year contender has been living up to the hype.

Braxtin Miller, Oklahoma State

In three games this week, Miller averaged 24.7 points and 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on her way to Big 12 player of the week for the Cowgirls. Oklahoma State beat Wichita State and Texas State, but lost to No. 9 Tennessee. Still, Miller recorded 29 points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss to the Lady Vols. The sophomore is averaging 20 points per game this season.