Women's college basketball rankings: Michigan State enters Top 25 after beating No. 3 Oregon

NEW YORK — A win over Oregon vaulted Michigan State into the women's AP Top 25.
The Spartans enter the poll at No. 23 on Monday, a day after upsetting the then-third ranked Ducks 88-82. Michigan State (8-1) only had three votes from the 31-member national media panel last week. It's the first ranking for Michigan State in two years.
After last nights win against #3 Oregon, Jenna Allen has been named espnW’s player of the week! pic.twitter.com/oKhc5hxdTe— Spartan Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) December 10, 2018
The win was the Spartans' first over a top-three opponent since April 3, 2005, when they defeated No. 3 Tennessee 68-64 in the Final Four. It's also the team's first regular-season win over a top-three opponent since Dec. 2, 2004, when they won at No. 3 Notre Dame 82-73 in overtime.
The Ducks fell to seventh after suffering their first loss of the season.
There wasn't much other movement in the poll with many teams starting their exam breaks. UConn and Notre Dame remain No. 1 and 2. Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the poll.
Drake fell out of the Top 25 after losing at South Dakota State. Here is the complete Top 25:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Connecticut (31)
|9-0
|775
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|8-1
|736
|2
|3
|Baylor
|7-0
|705
|4
|4
|Louisville
|10-0
|685
|5
|5
|Mississippi State
|9-0
|654
|6
|6
|Maryland
|9-0
|605
|7
|7
|Oregon
|7-1
|576
|3
|8
|Oregon State
|7-1
|555
|8
|9
|Tennessee
|8-0
|545
|9
|10
|North Carolina State
|10-0
|486
|10
|11
|Stanford
|6-1
|464
|11
|12
|Texas
|7-2
|389
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|374
|14
|13
|California
|9-0
|374
|13
|15
|Syracuse
|8-2
|336
|15
|16
|Iowa
|7-2
|299
|16
|17
|Arizona State
|7-2
|226
|17
|18
|Kentucky
|9-1
|196
|19
|19
|Marquette
|7-2
|184
|18
|20
|DePaul
|7-3
|182
|20
|21
|Gonzaga
|9-1
|142
|24
|22
|Missouri
|8-2
|122
|23
|23
|Michigan State
|8-1
|121
|NR
|24
|Miami (FL)
|8-2
|82
|25
|25
|South Carolina
|5-4
|77
|22
