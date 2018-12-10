Women's college basketball rankings: Michigan State enters Top 25 after beating No. 3 Oregon

NEW YORK — A win over Oregon vaulted Michigan State into the women's AP Top 25.

The Spartans enter the poll at No. 23 on Monday, a day after upsetting the then-third ranked Ducks 88-82. Michigan State (8-1) only had three votes from the 31-member national media panel last week. It's the first ranking for Michigan State in two years.

After last nights win against #3 Oregon, Jenna Allen has been named espnW’s player of the week! pic.twitter.com/oKhc5hxdTe — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) December 10, 2018

The win was the Spartans' first over a top-three opponent since April 3, 2005, when they defeated No. 3 Tennessee 68-64 in the Final Four. It's also the team's first regular-season win over a top-three opponent since Dec. 2, 2004, when they won at No. 3 Notre Dame 82-73 in overtime.

The Ducks fell to seventh after suffering their first loss of the season.

There wasn't much other movement in the poll with many teams starting their exam breaks. UConn and Notre Dame remain No. 1 and 2. Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the poll.

Drake fell out of the Top 25 after losing at South Dakota State. Here is the complete Top 25:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 Connecticut (31) 9-0 775 1 2 Notre Dame 8-1 736 2 3 Baylor 7-0 705 4 4 Louisville 10-0 685 5 5 Mississippi State 9-0 654 6 6 Maryland 9-0 605 7 7 Oregon 7-1 576 3 8 Oregon State 7-1 555 8 9 Tennessee 8-0 545 9 10 North Carolina State 10-0 486 10 11 Stanford 6-1 464 11 12 Texas 7-2 389 12 13 Minnesota 8-0 374 14 13 California 9-0 374 13 15 Syracuse 8-2 336 15 16 Iowa 7-2 299 16 17 Arizona State 7-2 226 17 18 Kentucky 9-1 196 19 19 Marquette 7-2 184 18 20 DePaul 7-3 182 20 21 Gonzaga 9-1 142 24 22 Missouri 8-2 122 23 23 Michigan State 8-1 121 NR 24 Miami (FL) 8-2 82 25 25 South Carolina 5-4 77 22

