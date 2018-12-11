These are the remaining undefeated DII women's basketball teams

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in DII women’s basketball in order of WBCA ranking:

No. 1 Union (9-0)

The Bulldogs had a magical 32-win season in 2018 that ended in the semifinals at the hands of eventual national champion Central Missouri. They don’t have a currently ranked team remaining on the schedule and their 9-0 start provides a good cushion for a 2019 postseason return.

No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) (8-0)

Another one of the final four teams standing in the 2018 DII women’s basketball championship, the Crimson Hawks won 15 straight games to open their season a year ago. They still have two games against nationally-ranked California (Pa.) and a grueling PSAC schedule that sent four teams to the tournament last season.

No. 3 West Texas A&M (8-0)

The Lady Buffs are always in the hunt, and another perfect start shows nothing has changed in Canyon, Texas. They still have a tough LSC matchup against nationally-ranked Angelo State ahead of them, but the biggest obstacle may be that their next six games are on the road.

No. 4 Drury (9-0)

The Panthers are regulars to the tournament and only have 16 losses over the past five seasons, so undefeated starts are nothing new for Drury. A big matchup against No. 22 Lewis looms on January 12 and could decide the GLVC regular season.

WBB- @DULadyPanthers score their most points since 2005 opening GLVC slate with a win #allweDUiswin pic.twitter.com/QQaGO6Z5Lh — Drury Panthers (@drurypanthers) December 1, 2018

No. 5 Bentley (10-0)

Bentley is one of four teams to complete an undefeated season in DII women's basketball history, going unbeaten in the 2013-14 season. The Falcons already have a big 16-point victory over top-25 Stonehill on their 2018 resumé and have a rematch scheduled for Feb. 6. There is also a showdown with No. 11 USciences on Dec. 28, so Bentley has a tough road ahead of them.

No. 6 Fort Hays State (8-0)

The Tigers picked up a huge conference win against then-ranked Emporia State to get out to 8-0. The MIAA has a few ranked teams — Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Emporia State— that the Tigers still have on the schedule, so it is not an easy path to a perfect season.

No. 7 Northwest Nazarene (9-0)

The Nighthawks already have a signature win over perennial GNAC power Alaska Anchorage, showing this undefeated start is very much for real. That makes the rematch one to keep eyes on later in February.

No. 9 USciences (8-0)

The Devils bested their 7-0 start to their breakout 30-win 2017-18 season. That 7-0 start was one game better than their 6-0 start in 2016-17. The Devils hope that streak doesn’t continue, especially heading to the Stonehill Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.

No.10 UC San Diego (8-0)

As it stands right now, there are no ranked teams remaining on the Tritons' slate. Combine that with the fact that the bulk of their remaining games are in-conference, where they went 21-1 last season, the Tritons have a chance to get to the tournament perfect.

No. 14 California (Pa.) (8-0)

The second PSAC team on the list, so we know for certain someone won’t be here come tourney time. The Vulcans have yet to play a close game this season, beating their foes by nearly 21 points per game, so we also know this team can bring it every night of the week.

No. 19 Thomas Jefferson (9-0)

The Rams began last season 6-0 before dropping a late November game. They then went undefeated in December, so we know they can reel off wins in bunches. The two Thomas Jefferson vs. USciences bouts still on the schedule will tell us a lot more come February.

NR Newberry (7-0)

The Wolves are off to a perfect 3-0 start in the SAC, which is not too shabby for a team projected to finish sixth in the conference. Back-to-back contests with Carson-Newman and Wingate in the middle of January will show us just how far this team can go.

Just four teams have completed a perfect season in DII women’s basketball, three of which have come in the past five seasons. North Dakota State was the first in 1995, going 32-0 and Ashland was the most recent. That Eagles 37-0 season started their record 73-game winning streak that came to an end in last season’s finale.

Will there be a fourth perfect season in six years? Check back here throughout the season to find out.

