Women's basketball rankings: Stanford slides in at No. 8 in AP poll, Baylor falls out of top 5 after head-to-head battle

NEW YORK — Baylor fell out of the top five for the first time in nearly a year after losing at Stanford.

The Lady Bears dropped from third to sixth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday after losing 68-63 on Saturday to the then-No. 11 Cardinal. Stanford moved up to eighth.

RELATED: Stanford holds on for big upset over No. 3 Baylor

Kim Mulkey’s team last was ranked outside the top five on Jan. 1, 2018, when Baylor was No. 6.

UConn and Notre Dame still are the top two teams in the country. The Huskies are the unanimous No. 1 team from the 31-member national media panel. They had the week off for exams. UConn plays its next four games on the road with stops at Oklahoma, No. 14 California, Baylor and Houston over the next few weeks.

Here is the rest of the top 25 for the week of Dec. 17:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Connecticut (31) 775 1 2 Notre Dame 738 2 3 Louisville 712 4 4 Mississippi State 681 5 5 Maryland 632 6 6 Baylor 585 3 7 Oregon 583 7 8 Stanford 561 11 9 Tennessee 558 9 10 North Carolina State 510 10 11 Oregon State 429 8 12 Texas 390 12 13 Minnesota 387 13 14 California 386 13 15 Syracuse 337 15 16 Iowa 303 16 17 Arizona State 227 17 18 Kentucky 215 18 19 Marquette 191 19 20 DePaul 185 20 21 Gonzaga 148 21 22 Michigan State 134 23 23 Texas A&M 98 NR 24 Miami (FL) 95 24 25 South Carolina 66 25

Notre Dame routed Binghamton and hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday before visiting No. 19 Marquette on Saturday.

Louisville, Mississippi State and Maryland round out the first five teams in the poll.

2️⃣7️⃣ assists, 1️⃣ team victory.



All the highlights from the Irish win over Binghamton are IN. ⤵️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YsB9CC1t0G — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) December 16, 2018

Texas A&M re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 23 after edging Oregon State 76-70 in Hawaii over the weekend. The Beavers fell to 11th. Missouri fell out of the poll after losing to a strong South Dakota squad.

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:

STAYING ALIVE: South Carolina kept its streak of being ranked going after beating Purdue in double OT on Sunday. The 25th-ranked Gamecocks have been in the poll for 115 consecutive weeks — the fifth longest active streak. That run started on Dec. 10, 2012. Dawn Staley’s squad hosts Temple and Furman before beginning SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 3.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Fourth-ranked Mississippi State visits No. 7 Oregon on Tuesday. This will be the third Top 25 team that the Bulldogs have faced in the past four games. They routed Texas before edging Marquette.

MORE: DI women's basketball home | 2018-19 Women's Final Four tickets and info

This article was written by Doug Feinberg from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.