Women's college basketball scores: Dominant rebounding leads Rutgers to upset of No. 4 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Stasha Carey scored 18 points, Ciani Cryor had 12 points and 11 assists, and Rutgers used an exceptional rebounding performance to upset No. 4 Maryland 73-65 on Monday.

Charise Wilson and Noga Peleg Pelc added 10 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten), with all of Peleg Pelc's coming during the fourth quarter.

Cryor also had nine rebounds for Rutgers in a stunning performance on the glass. Against a Terrapins team that entered Monday ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-17, Rutgers led 19-8 on the offensive boards and 38-28 overall.

Taylor Mikesell scored 18 points and Kaila Charles added 15 for Maryland, which lost for the first time since the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament. The defeat comes two days after the Terrapins (12-1, 1-1) trailed following three quarters at Penn State, only to close the game on a 21-4 run.

Maryland led only twice after the opening quarter, the last time when Charles hit a pair of free throws to make it 53-52 with 6:32 left and cap a stretch when she scored eight consecutive points for the Terps.

Peleg Pelc answered with a jumper and followed with a 3-pointer to stretch it to 57-53, and a few possessions later, Arella Guirantes hit another 3 to make it 60-56.

It was a four-point game again after Charles hit a put-back with 1:12 left to make it 67-63. The Terps had a chance to close it further on their next possession, but Charles lost the ball and Carey was first to grab it while Cryor called for a Rutgers timeout.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights may have discovered something about themselves on the perimeter, hitting nine 3-pointers and nearly doubling their season average entering Sunday. Their five 3s in a 28-point first quarter were enough to best their previous mark of 4.7 per game.

Maryland: In terms of rankings and tournament seedings, the Terps' loss may be more costly than a normal December defeat. Maryland has only three games remaining against currently ranked teams, none ranked higher than No. 12 Minnesota.

Rutgers: Finishes its regular season nonconference schedule Friday against Brown.

Maryland: Hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

