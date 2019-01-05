These are the remaining undefeated DII women's basketball teams

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in DII women’s basketball in order of WBCA ranking:

No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) (10-0)

Another one of the final four teams standing in the 2018 DII women’s basketball championship, the Crimson Hawks won 15 straight games to open their season a year ago. They still have two games against nationally-ranked California (Pa.) and a grueling PSAC schedule that sent four teams to the tournament last season.

No. 3 West Texas A&M (11-0)

The Lady Buffs are always in the hunt, and another perfect start shows nothing has changed in Canyon, Texas. They still have a tough LSC matchup against nationally-ranked Angelo State ahead of them, but the biggest obstacle may be that their next six games are on the road.

No. 4 Drury (12-0)

The Panthers are regulars to the tournament and only have 16 losses over the past five seasons, so undefeated starts are nothing new for Drury. A big matchup against No. 22 Lewis looms on January 12 and could decide the GLVC regular season.

No. 5 Fort Hays State (12-0)

The Tigers picked up a huge conference win against then-ranked Emporia State to get out to 8-0. The MIAA has a few ranked teams — Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Emporia State— that the Tigers still have on the schedule, so it is not an easy path to a perfect season.

No. 6 Northwest Nazarene (11-0)

The Nighthawks already have a signature win over perennial GNAC power Alaska Anchorage, showing this undefeated start is very much for real. That makes the rematch one to keep eyes on later in February.

No. 9 UC San Diego (12-0)

As it stands right now, there are no ranked teams remaining on the Tritons' slate. Combine that with the fact that the bulk of their remaining games are in-conference, where they went 21-1 last season, the Tritons have a chance to get to the tournament perfect.

No. 18 Thomas Jefferson (14-0)

The Rams began last season 6-0 before dropping a late November game. They then went undefeated in December, so we know they can reel off wins in bunches. Thomas Jefferson won Round 1 against USciences on Jan. 3, ending the Devils undefeated season setting up a big rematch on Feb. 5.

Just four teams have completed a perfect season in DII women’s basketball, three of which have come in the past five seasons. North Dakota State was the first in 1995, going 32-0 and Ashland was the most recent. That Eagles 37-0 season started their record 73-game winning streak that came to an end in last season’s finale.

Will there be a fourth perfect season in six years? Check back here throughout the season to find out.

