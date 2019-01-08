Women's basketball: Historic win over UConn earns Baylor Team of the Week honors

The Baylor Lady Bears are the NCAA.com Team of the Week, enjoying a 2-0 week that included putting an end to the historic regular season winning streak of the UConn Huskies.

The Lady Bears 68-57 win over the top-ranked and previously undefeated Huskies on Jan. 3 before a sellout crowd of 10,284 at the Ferrell Center, brought to an end UConn’s 126-game regular-season winning streak that stretched over five seasons. The top-ranked Huskies (11-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor on Feb. 18, 2013 — a span of 163 games. UConn’s only regular-season loss since then was 88-86 in overtime at Stanford on Nov. 14, 2014. UConn had won 58 consecutive non-conference matchups. The win extended Baylor’s own home-court non-conference winning streak to 45 straight.

Senior All-American Kalani Brown led the way for Baylor with 22 points and 17 rebounds against UConn. Brown dominated the inside, hitting 11-of-17 from the floor, posting a season high for rebounds while recording her second straight double-double.

Baylor avoided a letdown on Sunday as freshman center Queen Egbo recorded her second double-double in the last three games, scoring a career-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds, as the Lady Bears defeated Texas Tech, 73-56, in Lubbock. Freshman NaLyssa Smith chipped in with 14 points and seven boards off the bench. The win was head coach Kim Mulkey's 550th career win.

The big week helped lift Baylor four spots in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll released on Monday, with the Lady Bears now occupying the No. 4 position.

Today's No. 4 ranking with five first-place votes in the @AP_Top25 marks 300-straight weeks that Baylor has appeared in the Associated Press Top 25!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3M71exAZYc — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) January 7, 2019

Baylor (11-1) will return to action on Jan. 9 with a home game against Kansas State.

