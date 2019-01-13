UConn women's basketball: Katie Lou Samuelson reaches 2,000 career points as Huskies beat South Florida

The UConn women's basketball team extended its record to 14-1 on Sunday with a win over South Florida, but the bigger excitement from the game came from the milestone shot hit by senior Katie Lou Samuelson that brought the Huskies star to 2,001 career points. Samuelson, a member of UConn's 2016 national championship team, entered the game with 1,987 career points, but broke the 2,000 mark with two minutes left in the third quarter. She went on to score a total of 19 points in the game, bringing her career total to 2,006.
The basket that made it 2,000! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/w9EOgTQ32b— UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 13, 2019
With her shot, she became the 10th player in UConn history to achieve such a feat, joining the likes of WNBA greats including Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles.
Here is a list of all 10 UConn players, including Samuelson, who have scored 2,000 career points:
|Player
|Year
|Points
|Maya Moore
|2011
|3,036
|Breanna Stewart
|2016
|2,676
|Tina Charles
|2010
|2,346
|Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
|2015
|2,178
|Nykesha Sales
|1998
|2,178
|Kerry Bascom
|1991
|2,177
|Diana Taurasi
|2004
|2,156
|Kara Wolters
|1997
|2,141
|Rebecca Lobo
|1995
|2,133
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|2019
|2,006
All ten of these athletes hit their career totals under current UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. Kerry Bascom became the first UConn player to hit 2,000 points. Moore, the all-time UConn point leader, is one of just 13 athletes in women's NCAA history to eclipse 3,000 points.
Here's a look at Samuelson has stacked up year-by-year:
|SEASON
|GAMES PLAYED
|MINUTES/AVERAGE
|POINTS/AVERAGE
|2015-2016
|37
|870/23.5
|408/11.0
|2016-2017
|37
|1187/32.1
|747/20.2
|2017-2018
|32
|951/29.7
|557/17.4
|2018-2019
|15
|503/33.53
|294/19.6