UConn women's basketball: Katie Lou Samuelson reaches 2,000 career points as Huskies beat South Florida

The UConn women's basketball team extended its record to 14-1 on Sunday with a win over South Florida, but the bigger excitement from the game came from the milestone shot hit by senior Katie Lou Samuelson that brought the Huskies star to 2,001 career points. Samuelson, a member of UConn's 2016 national championship team, entered the game with 1,987 career points, but broke the 2,000 mark with two minutes left in the third quarter. She went on to score a total of 19 points in the game, bringing her career total to 2,006.

With her shot, she became the 10th player in UConn history to achieve such a feat, joining the likes of WNBA greats including Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles.

Here is a list of all 10 UConn players, including Samuelson, who have scored 2,000 career points:

Player Year Points Maya Moore 2011 3,036 Breanna Stewart 2016 2,676 Tina Charles 2010 2,346 Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis 2015 2,178 Nykesha Sales 1998 2,178 Kerry Bascom 1991 2,177 Diana Taurasi 2004 2,156 Kara Wolters 1997 2,141 Rebecca Lobo 1995 2,133 Katie Lou Samuelson 2019 2,006

All ten of these athletes hit their career totals under current UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. Kerry Bascom became the first UConn player to hit 2,000 points. Moore, the all-time UConn point leader, is one of just 13 athletes in women's NCAA history to eclipse 3,000 points.

Here's a look at Samuelson has stacked up year-by-year:

SEASON GAMES PLAYED MINUTES/AVERAGE POINTS/AVERAGE 2015-2016 37 870/23.5 408/11.0 2016-2017 37 1187/32.1 747/20.2 2017-2018 32 951/29.7 557/17.4 2018-2019 15 503/33.53 294/19.6

