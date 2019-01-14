Women's basketball: Two ranked road wins help Clemson earn Team of the Week honors

Clemson earned NCAA Women’s Basketball Team of the Week honors after making history over the past week with a pair of road wins over ranked opponents for the first time in program history, while improving to 3-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play for the first time in 21 years.

The Tigers, 12-5 overall, started the week with a 76-67 come-from-behind win at No. 23 Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 10 in what was Clemson’s first victory over a ranked opponent in seven years. The Tigers outscored the Hurricanes 30-18 in the fourth quarter to escape with the win. Eclipsing the 20-point mark for the second straight game, Clemson shooting guard Simone Westbrook was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Forward Kobi Thornton was a pivotal presence down the stretch for the Tigers, pouring in 20 points of her own to go along with nine boards.

RELATED: Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announces 12 finalists for the Class of 2019

Clemson followed up that win with another statement victory, a 57-45 win over No. 22 Florida State, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Tigers benefited from a solid bench performance and an overall imposing defensive effort that led to the win. Clemson’s defensive pressure set the tone in the contest with Florida State committing 23 turnovers, opportunities that the Tigers capitalized on with 20 points off turnovers. Thornton led all scorers with 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with her 10 rebounds. Aliyah Collier added 11 points and six rebounds.

🎥 Check out the highlights from our win over #22/18 Florida State pic.twitter.com/wunIUUtPpX — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 13, 2019

Boasting a three-game win streak in conference action, Clemson will look to carry the momentum into its next contest at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-4, 2-1) on Jan. 17.

RELATED: Division I NCAA Women's basketball records