basketball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 18, 2019

NCAA DII bracket 2019: Printable DII women's basketball tournament bracket .PDF

March is coming quickly, and that means the DII women's basketball championship is almost here. The first round of the national championship tournament tips off on March 16 across the nation. Here, you can get a first glimpse at the 2019 DII women’s basketball championship bracket. You can also tap or click right here to get your first printable version of the 2019 DII women's basketball championship bracket.

The 2019 DII women's basketball bracket

At the moment, the bracket is blank, but the DII women's basketball version of Selection Sunday is getting closer. The 64-team tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday, March 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.  

Here is some more information on the 2019 championship tournament you should know.

Important dates

Event Date Time
Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:00 p.m. ET
Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 15-19 TBD
Elite Eight and semifinals Mar. 26-27 TBD
Championship game Mar. 29 TBD

About the tournament

It all starts with 64 teams. Twenty-four conference champions earn their way into the postseason with automatic qualifying bids with the selection committee completing the field with 40 at-large selections (more on that process in a bit). The 64 teams are split into eight regions, and eight teams begin a mini three-day, single-elimination tournament beginning March 15 to see who moves forward. The No. 1 seed from each region plays host for the first three rounds. 

How are the regions made up?

Region Conferences
Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC
East CACC, ECC, NE10
Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (4)
South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC
Southeast CC, PBC, SAC
West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

So where do those other 40 teams come from? First and foremost, you need to have competed against at least 22 other DII programs. If your schedule complies, the committee then looks at the following:

  • Division II in-region winning percentage
  • Overall winning percentage specifically against DII programs
  • Strength of schedule against DII programs
  • Head-to-head wins and losses against DII programs
  • Results against common DII opponents
  • An in-region RPI 
  • Performance indicator
  • Record vs. teams with winning records

Now the exciting stuff gets going. Play will commence and the winner of each region will head to Columbus, Ohio for the DII Elite Eight. The final three rounds — the quarterfinals, semifinals, and national championship game — will be played at Alumni Hall on the campus of Ohio Dominican.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT 2019: Standout freshmen | Stat leaders | Undefeated teams

History of the DII women's basketball championship

Central Missouri ended Ashland's 73-game winning streak in the championship game last season. The Jennies walked off the national champions for DII women's basketball, capturing their first title since 1984. They'll need three more national championship trophies to catch Cal Poly Pomona, who has the most DII women's titles, last winning in 2002.

Here's a complete list of the programs which have won the most DII women's basketball titles and a list of every championship game in DII history.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.
 MORE: DII women's basketball news | Interactive bracket