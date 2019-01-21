Here are the toughest tests for the remaining five undefeated Division II women's basketball teams

And then there were five.

That's all that remains undefeated in the Division II women's basketball season. With just under two months to go until the NCAA tournament selection show, let's take a look at the roads each team will have to travel to finish the season perfect.

No. 1 Indiana (Pa) (14-0)

Signature win: Nov. 14, 73-46 over Bloomsburg (first place PSAC East)

Toughest tests remaining: Jan. 23 vs. No. 15 California (Pa.), Feb. 23 at No. 15 Cal (Pa.)

There are just four teams in the PSAC with overall winning records this season, and IUP and Cal are two of them. The two NCAA tournament regulars have a combined one loss on the season and have two games remaining against each other. If the Crimson Hawks can run the regular season table with two wins over the Vulcans, they will be considered favorites to get back to the national semifinals.

No. 2 Drury (17-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 23, 76-43 over No. 24 Lindenwood; Jan. 12, 69-66 over No. 18 Lewis

Toughest tests remaining: Jan. 26 at Southern Indiana, Feb. 2 vs. Truman, Feb. 7 vs. Maryville, Feb. 23 at Maryville

The polls have spoken, this group is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yVfL7i8RVT — Drury Lady Panthers (@DULadyPanthers) January 17, 2019

The Panthers are atop the GLVC and eked one out against third-place Lewis. The problem is they have four games remaining against the rest of the top five teams in the conference, who have a combined 40-12 record. Drury has four conference losses over the past three seasons, so it has shown it can handle its familiar foes.

No. 4 Northwest Nazarene (16-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 23, 77-63 over Azusa Pacific; Dec. 1 84-68 over No. 12 (T) Alaska Anchorage

Toughest test remaining: Feb. 28 at Alaska Anchorage

The NNU women's basketball team celebrates their 15th consecutive win with the Central Washington band. pic.twitter.com/snVnH4XbNQ — NNU Nighthawks (@NNUSports) January 16, 2019

The Nighthawks already staked their claim on the GNAC, defeating the perennial favorite Seawolves handily. That was merely Round 1, however, and that Feb. 28 matchup won’t be an easy one on the road in Alaska.

No. 5 UC San Diego (15-0)

Signature wins: Nov. 10, 76-64 over Hawaii Pacific

Toughest tests remaining: Jan. 24 at Chico State, Feb. 7 at Cal Poly Pomona

The Tritons don’t face a ranked opponent the rest of the way, which certainly plays to their favor on paper. UCSD does have to travel to an 11-4 Chico State team who joins the Tritons as the only two teams undefeated at home in the CCAA. Cal Poly Pomona was in and out of the top 25 and will look to build its NCAA tournament resume with a big win against UC San Diego.

No. 10 Jefferson (18-0)

Signature wins: Dec. 15, 56-45 over Bloomsburg; Jan. 3, 67-61 over No. 11 USciences

Toughest test remaining: Feb. 5 at USciences

The Rams simply refuse to lose. They have just one team with a winning record remaining on their schedule, but that team is USciences. The Devils will be out for revenge in February and will have the advantage of hosting Jefferson in a huge CACC showdown.

