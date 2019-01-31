The DII women's basketball games with the most NCAA tournament impact in February

It’s crunch time in Division II women’s basketball. Let’s take a look at the February games that could impact the NCAA DII tournament come March.

BRACKET SEASON: Everything you need to know about the NCAA DII women's tournament

Truman State at Drury, Feb. 2: The Bulldogs are 17-3 and an impressive 8-2 in the top-heavy GLVC. They do have losses against Lewis and Lindenwood, two of the toughest teams they have played. With undefeated, No. 1 Drury looking well on its way to an automatic bid, the Bulldogs could really improve their tournament resume with a signature win, especially at Drury where the Panthers haven’t lost since November of 2016.

Hey Siri... can you please tell me in the most dramatic way possible who the #1 @NCAADII women's team is?



Siri: pic.twitter.com/XZkxmkugIB — Drury Panthers (@drurypanthers) January 29, 2019

Grand Valley State at Ashland, Feb. 2: Both of these teams have impressive records, combining for 35 wins and just three losses on the season. Both of these teams both look like they are postseason-bound no matter the outcome of this game. So, what’s the impact? Ashland’s lone loss this season is at the hands of the Lakers. If Grand Valley State can sweep, we may see a changing of the guard in the GLIAC.

DII WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WATCH: First half lessons | Stat leaders | Freshmen to watch

Thomas Jefferson at USciences, Feb. 5: Another big rematch, this one with CACC title implications. The Devils lost 67-61 on the road at Thomas Jefferson to open January. That ended their undefeated season. Now, one month later, USciences hopes to repay the favor with the Rams heading into this game 20-0 and No. 4 in the country.

Washburn at Central Missouri, Feb. 6: The reigning champion Jennies have their work cut out for them. The MIAA has been extremely competitive and Central Missouri is sitting in fifth place. The top six teams are separated by just a few games, and the road back to the tournament for UCM starts Feb. 6 against a Washburn team that is 8-1 in the conference. This would be the first big win, but another showdown with Lindenwood on Feb. 27 could prove to be a must-win game for both teams.

Fort Hays State at Lindenwood, Feb. 14: See above. The MIAA right now has five or six tournament contenders, and Lindenwood is right there at the top. The Lions have a tough February slate and can’t be expected to come out undefeated. That’s why taking down No. 6 Fort Hays State would be the biggest win of them all. With two against Washburn and one against Central Missouri, a win against Fort Hays State would go a long way come selection time.

MORE: SWOSU may be the hottest team in DII women's basketball. Here's why

Angelo State at West Texas A&M, Feb. 14: West Texas A&M is ranked higher, but Angelo State sits atop the LSC. There will be no love lost in this Valentine’s Day showdown that could very well decide the regular season. The Lady Buffs eked one out on Jan. 12 at home against the Belles by two points. A win by Angelo State gives them the upper hand, but a sweep by West Texas A&M can turn the tide.

Indiana (Pa.) at California (Pa.), Feb. 23: The Vulcans ended IUP’s time atop the rankings and undefeated season in one 61-56 victory on Jan. 23. The Crimson Hawks now have to seek their revenge on the Vulcans' home court in a game that will have major PSAC implications.

Northwest Nazarene at Alaska Anchorage, Feb. 28: The Seawolves find themselves in their normal perch atop the GNAC, but Northwest Nazarene is right there. The Nighthawks won earlier this season on their home court in Idaho in convincing fashion 84-68 to give Alaska Anchorage its only loss on the season. The regular season will certainly be at stake to close February.



DII WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Programs with the most titles | Top news