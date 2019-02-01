Let's pick a starting five based on the DII women's basketball stat leaders

This is our latest look at the statistical leaders at each position in DII women's basketball, which we then use to pick a starting five based purely on those stats. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the standout performers through January of the 2018-19 season.

Guard: Addy Clift, Oklahoma Christian

There’s a new scoring leader in DII women’s basketball, making Clift the obvious first choice in our lineup. The 5’7 senior ended 2018 with a 44-point performance on Dec. 17 and started 2019 equally red hot. Clift scored 32 or more in four of her six January games, including a season-high of 45 on Jan. 19.

Guard: Autumn Avina, Oklahoma Baptist

This was a tough call, as Shippensburg’s Ariel Jones is proving she is no sophomore slumper, second in DII with 26.5 points per game, and Christen Prasse dropped back-to-back triple-doubles for Nova Southeastern. But Avina gets the nod as DII women’s basketball’s assists leader (8.4 per game) all while racking up 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Avina started the new year on the right foot registering a triple-double on Jan. 5 scoring 18 points, with 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Forward: Kiana Steinhauer, Southern Connecticut State

The lone returner from last month’s team, Steinhauer’s presence on the boards this season can’t be ignored. Her 2018 ended with a memorable 33-point, 31-rebound performance and her dominance on the glass continued right into the new year. Steinhauer posted consecutive 20-rebound games to begin January and continues to lead DII women’s basketball in the category by a wide margin, ripping down 15.3 per night, as well as double-doubles with 16.

Forward: Marissa Brown, West Liberty

There is only one forward in DII women’s basketball who finds herself in both the top 10 in scoring and rebounding. That’s what Brown has done thus far for West Liberty, despite closing January on a little cold streak. She has seven 30-plus-point performances this season, with two of those eclipsing the 40-point mark. Her 11 double-doubles are amongst the DII leaders as well and her 4.0 blocks per game are third-best in the division.

Center: Cassidy Boensch, Grand Valley State

It takes a lot to supplant American International’s Dana Watts from the center spot, but Boensch certainly deserves the starting nod this month. She’s averaging a double-double on the season with 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while swatting 3.0 blocks per game. Boensch had an unbelievable eight straight double-doubles before the calendar turned to 2019 and has posted four more in her first seven games of the new year, including a season-high, 32-point performance on Jan. 10 and season-high, 21-rebound night on Jan. 17.

(*all stats through Jan. 30 per NCAA.org.)

