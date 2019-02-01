Women's basketball upset: Michigan dominates to beat No. 13 Iowa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Deja Church and Akienreh Johnson both had career scoring highs of 19 points, Michigan dominated the boards and the Wolverines took a 90-81 victory over No. 13 Iowa on Friday.

Wolverines now have wins over three ranked opponents, the most since knocking off five ranked opponents in 2000-01. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ZMhsgtW5K7 — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 1, 2019

Church was 9-of-11 shooting and Johnson 6 of 9 with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (13-9, 4-6 Big Ten), who lost to the Hawkeyes (16-5, 7-3) by 14 on Jan. 17. Kayla Robbins added a career-high 13 points and eight rebounds, leading the Wolverines’ 44-23 dominance on the boards, including 24 on the offensive glass that resulted in 25 second-chance points. Johnson, Robbins and Naz Hillmon combined for 40 bench points to nine for the Iowa reserves.

The trio of @DejaChurchXo (19), @kaylayvette___ (13) and @Hoopster_30 (19) combined for 51 points at home vs Iowa after combining for 12 on the road at Iowa. #goblue pic.twitter.com/6sANdWqr4L — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 1, 2019

Iowa led briefly twice in the second quarter and was down 13 early in the fourth before getting within six. But the Wolverines used an 11-4 run to lead by 13 with three minutes remaining.

Megan Gustafson scored 27 points with nine rebounds for Iowa, which had a five-game win streak snapped. It was only second time this season Gustafson didn’t record a double-double. Kathleen Doyle tied a season high with 22 points and Tania Davis scored 15.

Check out the full highlights from today's 90-81 win over No. 13 Iowa! #goblue pic.twitter.com/uOYUkiL4f6 — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 1, 2019

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed because of cold temperatures that resulted in the university closing for two days.