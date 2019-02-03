Women's basketball: Grambling State's Shakyla Hill makes NCAA history with second career quadruple-double

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shakyla Hill became the first player in NCAA history with two career quadruple-doubles, finishing with 21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals Saturday night in Grambling State’s 77-57 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The senior guard got her first one nearly 13 months ago on Jan. 3, 2018, against Alabama State. That was only the fourth one accomplished in NCAA Division I history.

Hill got her 10th steal with 52 seconds left.

“I am just so blessed,” Hill said. “To be able to record a quadruple-double once was something special, but to do it again, words cannot describe how I am feeling. I want to thank my teammates for the support and helping me achieve this record.”

Before Hill’s achievement last year, the last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

I got a chance to sit with Shakyla Hill tonight after she notched her SECOND career QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE 🔥 (21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals) Congrats!! @shakylaa_ // @GSU_TIGERS #ShakylaHill #GramblingState pic.twitter.com/lcFxRiaSFG — Deja Harrison (@kingdejaa) February 3, 2019

Veronica Pettry of Loyola Chicago had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn’t become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88 and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

The other official quad-double was by Ramona Jones of Lamar against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.

